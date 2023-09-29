London
Muse guitarist and lead singer Matt Bellamy performing live
Photograph: HARITH SAQEEF / Shutterstock.com

Muse at London’s O2 Arena: timings, potential setlist and everything you need to know

The Devon trio’s ‘Will of the People’ world tour is coming to London

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
When Muse come to town, they’re out to blow your freakin’ mind. Spaceships, drones, lasers, pyrotechnics: you name it, a Muse show has it. Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard have a rep for being an absolutely unmissable live act.

Plus, Muse have more than their fair share of thumping tunes. From ‘Knights of Cydonia’ and ‘Hysteria’ to ‘Starlight’ and ‘Plug In Baby’, the Devon trio have pumped out dozens of bangers over nearly three decades.

As Muse fans will no doubt already be well aware, the band are in London for not one but two dates at the massive O2 Arena in Greenwich. The shows are part of the 90-date ‘Will of the People’ world tour and are the trio’s first London gigs since two tiny dates at the Eventim Apollo back in May 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and support slots to ticket availability.

When are Muse playing at London’s O2 Arena?

The band are playing on Sunday, October 1 and Monday, October 2. 

What time will Muse come on stage?  

Muse haven’t yet revealed exactly when they’ll come on stage. However, from previous tour dates we’d expect them to start playing at around 8:15-8:30pm on October 1 and 8:45-9pm on October 2.  

Who is supporting Muse at London’s O2?

Support comes from Nova Twins, a London duo known for their rebellious splurges of noisy pop rock.

What’s the potential setlist?

The setlist is subject to change, but this is what Muse played at a Dublin show earlier this week. 

  1. Will of the People
  2. Hysteria
  3. Psycho
  4. Butterflies & Hurricanes
  5. Won’t Stand Down
  6. Compliance
  7. Thought Contagion
  8. Apocalypse Please
  9. Time Is Running Out
  10. The 2nd Law: Isolated System
  11. Resistance
  12. You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
  13. Madness
  14. We Are Fucking Fucked
  15. The Dark Side
  16. Supermassive Black Hole
  17. Plug In Baby
  18. Behold, the Glove (Matt Bellamy song)
  19. Uprising
  20. Prelude
  21. Starlight
  22. Kill or Be Killed
  23. Knights of Cydonia

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6pm on October 1 and 6:30pm on October 2.

Can I still get tickets for Muse’s ‘Will of the People’ tour?

Tickets are available for both London dates on AXS here, starting from £56. 

Tickets are also available for the rest of the ‘Will of the People’ tour, which you can find more details about on the official tour website here.

