Muse at London’s O2 Arena: timings, potential setlist and everything you need to know

The Devon trio’s ‘Will of the People’ world tour is coming to London

When Muse come to town, they’re out to blow your freakin’ mind. Spaceships, drones, lasers, pyrotechnics: you name it, a Muse show has it. Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard have a rep for being an absolutely unmissable live act.

Plus, Muse have more than their fair share of thumping tunes. From ‘Knights of Cydonia’ and ‘Hysteria’ to ‘Starlight’ and ‘Plug In Baby’, the Devon trio have pumped out dozens of bangers over nearly three decades.

As Muse fans will no doubt already be well aware, the band are in London for not one but two dates at the massive O2 Arena in Greenwich. The shows are part of the 90-date ‘Will of the People’ world tour and are the trio’s first London gigs since two tiny dates at the Eventim Apollo back in May 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and support slots to ticket availability.

When are Muse playing at London’s O2 Arena?

The band are playing on Sunday, October 1 and Monday, October 2.

What time will Muse come on stage?

Muse haven’t yet revealed exactly when they’ll come on stage. However, from previous tour dates we’d expect them to start playing at around 8:15-8:30pm on October 1 and 8:45-9pm on October 2.

Who is supporting Muse at London’s O2?

Support comes from Nova Twins, a London duo known for their rebellious splurges of noisy pop rock.

What’s the potential setlist?

The setlist is subject to change, but this is what Muse played at a Dublin show earlier this week.

Will of the People Hysteria Psycho Butterflies & Hurricanes Won’t Stand Down Compliance Thought Contagion Apocalypse Please Time Is Running Out The 2nd Law: Isolated System Resistance You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween Madness We Are Fucking Fucked The Dark Side Supermassive Black Hole Plug In Baby Behold, the Glove (Matt Bellamy song) Uprising Prelude Starlight Kill or Be Killed Knights of Cydonia

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6pm on October 1 and 6:30pm on October 2.

Can I still get tickets for Muse’s ‘Will of the People’ tour?

Tickets are available for both London dates on AXS here, starting from £56.

Tickets are also available for the rest of the ‘Will of the People’ tour, which you can find more details about on the official tour website here.

