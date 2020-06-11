Nando’s has launched a recipe kit so you can peri-peri at home

Nando’s is not just a chain restaurant. It’s a mindset, a habit, a reassuring brownish colour scheme that stands for so much more than spicy chicken on a grill. Which is why, when Londoners were cut off from their fix of peri-peri at the start of lockdown, a palpable sadness swept through the city.

Sadness begone! From Sunday June 14 until Saturday June 27 you will be able to create two Nando’s classics at home, courtesy of recipe box bigwig Mindful Chef. The menu features butterfly chicken, chips and fino slaw, and chicken legs, macho peas and sweet mash. Both options contain pre-portioned ingredients, easy-to-follow recipes and, inevitably, a bottle of medium peri-peri sauce.

The boxes, which are available to Mindful Chef subscribers, start at £6 per person. Anyone not an existing customer will get £20 off their first two subscription boxes. Be sure to tell your delivery person that you have ‘eaten at Nando’s before’ for the ultimate, authentic experience.

