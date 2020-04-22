Nando’s is launching a cooking series so you can peri-peri at home

Whether you like yours hot, medium or cheeky, there’s a chance you’ve had a chicken-and-chips-shaped hole in your life since Nando’s closed its stores nationwide on March 23. But exactly one month on from that fried-chicken catastrophe, the fast-food chain is launching a weekly live cook-along and sharing its recipes with those at home.

It’s a slightly unconventional format, with Nando’s ‘head of food’ talking a different famous face through a popular recipe from the restaurant each Thursday. It’ll be live-streamed on Instagram, where the chicken chain will be releasing digital recipe cards ahead of each episode – which means you can watch and cook along at home.

There doesn’t seem to be much diversity in the dishes announced so far: peri-peri thighs, peri-peri wings, peri-peri grilled chicken pitta. But the celebs might keep things spicy. First up on Thursday (April 23) is south-London singer JGrrey, with Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard also lined up for a forthcoming Thursday cooking sesh.

Head to Nando’s Instagram each Thursday from 7pm for all the delicious secrets.

