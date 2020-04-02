Wagamama has launched a cooking channel so you can ‘wok from home’

Pining for a katsu curry from your couch? Today’s feelgood food news is that UK-wide chain Wagamama has just launched an online cooking channel so viewers can ‘wok from home’.

Described as a pan-Asian cookery series, Wagamama will release videos on Wednesdays and Fridays presented by the restaurant’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot. In each video – streaming on the noodle chain’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels – Mangleshot will take viewers through how to create some of the group’s most iconic dishes from scratch. These include katsu curry, wok-fried greens and yaki soba.

The free series – shot on an iPhone 11 by Mangleshot’s wife – will focus on step-by-step cookery on Wednesdays (which he’s dubbing ‘Waga Wednesdays’) and a store-cupboard cookery challenge on Fridays. And that all-important katsu curry will be the star of the first episode, airing next week.

For more information and to wok along next ‘Waga Wednesday’, check out the restaurant’s Instagram.

