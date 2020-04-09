If ever there was a lockdown classic, Charlotte Brontë’s ‘Jane Eyre’ has got a pretty strong claim to be it. A stonking gothic potboiler, it features everything you want from a chunky Victorian novel: a relatable heroine, a big, rambling, creepy, remote country house, plenty of mist and howling winds, plus – and this is its real stroke of genius – something locked away in the attic.

Now the National Theatre is streaming its 2017 production of ‘Jane Eyre’ as the next instalment of its NT at Home strand. Sally Cookson’s adaptation of the novel debuted to huge critical acclaim at the Bristol Old Vic back in 2014, and transferred to the National Theatre a year later. It was revived with a new cast in 2017, and that’s what’s streaming tonight. The play bagged critical plaudits at the time for its innovative staging and use of music, as well as a stand-out performance from Nadia Clifford as Jane, the governess whose new dream job turns out to be a bit of a nightmare.

So if you’re after a few chills to kick off the long weekend, ‘Jane Eyre’ is a good place to start. And don’t worry about that strange sound coming from upstairs: it’s probably nothing.



‘Jane Eyre’ streams on YouTube from 7pm BST tonight. Details here. It’s available for one week (you must start watching before 4pm BST on Thu Apr 16).

