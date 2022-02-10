Lower speed limits are about to be introduced in more areas of London to try to reduce road injuries and deaths, affecting roads in Haringey, Tower Hamlets, Croydon, Hackney and Enfield.

The roll-out is part of Transport for London’s commitment to reduce speed limits to 20mph on all 220 kilometres of the TfL road network (London’s red routes) by 2024, in addition to the roads in the Congestion Charge zone which have carried the lower limit since March 2020.

The roads that will see new 20mph speed limits are:

The A10 to A503 corridor in Haringey

The A13 Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets

The A23 London Road in Croydon

The A107 corridor in Hackney

The speed limit on the A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield will be reduced to 30mph.

Lilli Matson, chief health, safety and environment officer at TfL, said that ensuring the safety of Londoners and visitors is ‘paramount’ and that the new speed limits will encourage people to travel ‘in more active and sustainable ways’. She said: ‘Millions of walking and cycling journeys are made across London every day and people are much more likely to be killed or seriously injured if hit at 30mph than if a vehicle is travelling at 20mph or less.’

The mayor of London has a ‘Vision Zero’ target to eliminate all serious injury and death from London’s roads by 2041. To enforce the new speed limits, TfL has said that it’s working closely with partners in the Metropolitan Police and will be rolling out new powers to allow police community support officers to stop speeding vehicles and take action against drivers.

The new speed limits will be supported by new signs and road markings, with works due to begin on the A13 Commercial Road on Monday February 21, on the A10 to A503 corridor and on the A23 London Road on Monday February 28, and on the A107 corridor from Monday March 7. Works began on the A10 Great Cambridge Road in January.

