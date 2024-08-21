Who doesn’t love a burger? And it’s just a simple fact that Americans do burgers the best. Now, a legendary smash burger joint from New York is coming to London, and you can get your hands on it for one week only.

The GOAT-status 7th Street Burger is teaming up with London’s own Truffle Burger for a ‘burger exchange’. 7th Street will take over Truffle Burger’s Soho spot for five days from Wednesday, September 8.

Not heard of 7th Street? We’ll fill you in. The burger restaurant in the East Village gained a cult following for its simple smash burgers after it opened in 2021. It’s now one of the best-reviewed burgers in New York City. At the Soho popup, you'll be able to try their classic smash cheeseburger and loaded fries as well a special collab they're doing with Truffle Burger.

Get down there early, because the first 50 people in the queue each day will be able to get their chops on a free burger.

‘Visiting 7th Street Burger in 2021 was a game-changer for us. We knew immediately that we had to bring this New York sensation to London and share Truffle burgers with New York’ said Tom Bickers, founder of Truffle Burger. ‘This collaboration is the perfect way to celebrate our mutual love for burgers and create an exciting culinary exchange between the two greatest cities in the world.’

7th Street’s takeover of Truffle Burger in Soho will run from September 4 to September 8.

Truffle Burger, 22 Bateman St, W1D 3AN

