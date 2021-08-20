London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
joker
Photo by Niko Tavernise

Next month you can see ‘Joker’ with its full glorious score performed live

Soak up Hildur Guðnadóttir’s sublime orchestrations

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/43122bbc-2679-4281-9e7f-1ae310456060.jpg
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Todd Phillips’s ‘Joker’ was one of the most divisive films of recent years: some hailed it as a towering masterpiece that breathed sophisticated, edgy new life into the ailing world of DC comic book adaptations; others condemned it as a massive neckbeard wank fantasy.

One thing that pretty much united everyone was agreement that it had a terrific score, which came courtesy of Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (who also did the soundtrack to ‘Chernobyl’). The haunting mix of industrial soundscapes and delicate strings bagged Guðnadóttir an Oscar and did much to enhance the emotional heft of the film, which starred Joaquim Phoenix – who also won an Oscar – as Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who slips into homicidal madness.

Well, here’s your chance to hear it live: the Hammersmith Apollo is the first date on the nationwide tour for ‘Joker – Live in Concert’, which will see a full orchestra perform the intricate, haunting score in tandem with a screening of the film. Experience the film like never before… or just close your eyes and drink in those otherworldly sounds.

‘Joker – Live in Concert’ is at the London Eventim Apollo, September 26. Buy tickets here.

Ten London-bound gigs and tours you’ll want to book for now

Seven London music festivals you can still get tickets for

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on City Identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.