Todd Phillips’s ‘Joker’ was one of the most divisive films of recent years: some hailed it as a towering masterpiece that breathed sophisticated, edgy new life into the ailing world of DC comic book adaptations; others condemned it as a massive neckbeard wank fantasy.

One thing that pretty much united everyone was agreement that it had a terrific score, which came courtesy of Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (who also did the soundtrack to ‘Chernobyl’). The haunting mix of industrial soundscapes and delicate strings bagged Guðnadóttir an Oscar and did much to enhance the emotional heft of the film, which starred Joaquim Phoenix – who also won an Oscar – as Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who slips into homicidal madness.

Well, here’s your chance to hear it live: the Hammersmith Apollo is the first date on the nationwide tour for ‘Joker – Live in Concert’, which will see a full orchestra perform the intricate, haunting score in tandem with a screening of the film. Experience the film like never before… or just close your eyes and drink in those otherworldly sounds.

‘Joker – Live in Concert’ is at the London Eventim Apollo, September 26. Buy tickets here.

Ten London-bound gigs and tours you’ll want to book for now

Seven London music festivals you can still get tickets for