The Pink Friday 2 World Tour will stop by the capital, featuring plenty of the rapper’s biggest hits

Barbz of London, all rise – Nicki Minaj is coming to the O2 in just a matter of days.

Following the release of her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 at the end of last year, Minaj announced that she would be heading on a world tour, with three dates in the UK. Alongside stuff from the new record, she’ll be bringing us some of her absolute classics. And there are tickets still available.

That’s right, you could experience ‘Super Bass’, ‘Starships’ and ‘Anaconda’ live and in the flesh. Here’s everything you need to know about Nicki’s London show.

When is Nicki performing at the London O2?

Barb will be at the London O2 on Tuesday, May 28.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30pm

How much are tickets to Nicki Minaj?

There is still a chance to get tickets. Prices range from £63 for a seat in one of the higher parts of the area, to £434 for a spot in one of the swanky lounges. You can snag your last-minute tickets over on the O2 website.

What do VIP tickets include?

If you’ve splashed out on the most expensive VIP ticket package (the ‘Gag City Headquarters Package’), you can look forward to a premium seat and access to Nicki’s VIP lounge. The lounge includes a candy bar, two drink tokens, a nail salon and a Call of Duty gaming station to play as the rapper. You definitely won’t be bored.

Each VIP package also includes exclusive Nicki merch.

Who are the supporting acts?



No info has been released on Nicki’s European opening act just yet. For her North American leg, she was supported by R&B icon Monica, who fans will probably know best for her 1998 song, ‘The Boy is Mine’. Here’s hoping the UK gets someone just as cool.

