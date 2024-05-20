Cara Delevingne’s London childhood home is on the market, and it’s a megamansion

Nepo babies. We love to hate them, but they can’t help being born into lives dripping with riches and glamour. Now, there’s a chance to get a look inside the charmed life of one child of the rich and famous and see where they grew up. A mansion that was the childhood home to supermodel Cara Delevingne, daughter of property developer Charles Delevingne, has hit the market in London.

The former Delevingne mansion in Belgravia has hit the market for a stonking £23.5 million. The 5,456 square foot five-bedroom abode where Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne grew up was once home to the casino tycoon John Aspinall, and it’s where he famously partied with other moneyed entrepreneurs and politicians. Aspinall and the mansion were also linked to the mysterious disappearance of Lord Lucan in 1974. It’s giving Cluedo.

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates

As well as five bedrooms, inside the Grade II-listed megahome on Lyall Street are two reception rooms, a study, home cinema, family kitchen and professional chef’s kitchen. It’s also got its own gym, sauna steam room and a rooftop cocktail bar. You’d literally never have to leave. Just watch out you don’t get hit over the head with a candlestick in the home cinema.

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates

Photograph: Beauchamp Estates

The aristocratic Delevingne family moved in to Lyall Street in 2000 and left in 2014. And now the home is up for grabs again. If you’ve got a spare £23.5 million kicking about, why not put in an offer? You can find out more on the property’s Beauchamp Estates listing here.

