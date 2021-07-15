Food at Willows is being taken care of by Gizzi Erskine and Professor Green

One of the few London clubs who've been able to open up ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ thanks to seated, socially distanced parties with the likes of Horse Meat Disco and Maya Jane Coles, Night Tales has been a nightlife lover’s saviour over the past few months.

Now their team behind the Hackney venue are set to treat their loyal fanbase even more by opening up a brand new bar. Launching on July 22, Willows is situated on the rooftop of the Oxford Street branch of John Lewis and will be there throughout the summer. We're not in east London anymore, Toto.

As befits the name, the terrace bar will be covered with Willow trees, making you think you're in the middle of a lovely bucolic landscape, rather than on the top of a massive department store in central London. If it lashes it down, then don't worry, canvas canopies have been installed to make sure you don't get soggy.

Food will be supplied by chef Gizzi Erskine and Professor Green’s lockdown Giz’n’Green pizza project, with a menu of sourdough organic wood-fired stuffed crust pizzas alongside summer cocktails and a custom gin bar. Think gimlets, think dirty martinis and think yuzu and elderflower collins.

There's no word on the DJ line up as of yet, but with the Night Tales team on board we’re expecting endless bangers and big names all throughout the residency.

As well as food from Giz‘n’Green, expect kitchen takeovers from the likes of Farmbird, Tacos El Ray, Local Greens and Happy Endings.

300 Oxford St, W1C 1DX

