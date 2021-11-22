Nine Elms will turn into a giant advent calendar on December 1

Yup, it’s that time of the year once more! Sure, there are already mince pies in the supermarkets and mulled wine at the pub, but for many people the festive season truly begins when December arrives and we can start on our advent calendars. And for south-west Londoners that tradition has become larger than life. For the third year, Nine Elms is transforming into a massive neighbourhood advent calendar.

The area will be hosting a huge, sprawling art trail, organised by Nine Elms Art Ministry. Twenty-four venues will each host an art installation – so there will be literally 24 doors to open. This year the theme is Peace on Earth. The artists involved have responded to that with all manner of creative and innovative installations, including a giant vintage collage, a floating barge and a living forest (you’ll find that in New Covent Garden Market). Artists include Saskia Jiggens, Adalberto Lonardi and Michael Wallner – all of who were part of the event last year – and many others based in the borough and beyond.

You can visit the trail on foot, using a special map to navigate your way around all of the installations – and you can check out the two new tube stations in the area while you’re at it. The trail is also available online, should you not fancy the cold: Nine Elms Arts Ministry’s social media channels will highlight one venue, and its artist and installation, each day.

The event will start on December 1 (duh) and the work will be up until January 5, but the online version will only run until December 24 – perhaps you can look at it every day while you eat the chocolate from your advent calendar!

For more information, head to www.nineelms.org.

