Noah Kahan at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

The folk sensation is bringing his We’ll All Be Here Forever World Tour to London this week

Sydney Evans
Written by
Sydney Evans
Contributor
Photo of Noah Kahan performing.
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
Noah Kahan fans you’re in for a treat. The Grammy-nominated singer from Vermont, USA known for his mix of folky-rock tunes is back in London this week for two major shows at the O2 arena as part of the summer UK/EU leg of his We’ll All Be Here Forever World Tour. 

Kahan’s return comes less than a year after the artist wrapped his sold-out Stick Season Tour at O2 Kentish Town forum last November. With capacity for 20,000 fans, the O2 arena will be one of his biggest UK shows.

Heading to one of Kahan’s two shows in Greenwich this week? Here’s everything you need to know from when you can see the singer on stage to what songs he’ll likely perform. 

When is Noah Kahan playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Kahan’s back-to-back shows in London this week are on Wednesday August 21 and Thursday August 22. 

Door times

Doors to the show will open at 6:30pm on both nights. Don’t worry if you find yourself there a little earlier as the actual O2 arena is open from 10am. 

What time will Kahan come on stage?

Be ready for Noah to take to the stage at around 9pm on both nights. 

Setlist

It looks like Kahan has been switching up the order of tracks for each venue, but to get an idea of what you might expect, these were the songs he played at his show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena last week. According to Setlist.fm, the list included an unreleased track called ‘Spoiled’ and his early song ‘Sink’ from the album Busyhead.  

  1. Dial Drunk
  2. New Perspective
  3. Everywhere, Everything
  4. False Confidence
  5. Forever
  6. Pain Is Cold Water
  7. Maine
  8. Godlight
  9. Paul Revere
  10. All My Love
  11. Your Needs, My Needs
  12. Spoiled
  13. You're Gonna Go Far
  14. Homesick
  15. Growing Sideways
  16. Sink
  17. She Calls Me Back
  18. No Complaints
  19. Orange Juice
  20. Northern Attitude

Support acts for the tour

Popstar Maisie Peters, who supported Taylor Swift at Wembley this week, opened for Kahan’s UK shows in Manchester and Newcastle earlier this month and will be taking to the stage at London’s O2 Arena too. 

Tickets

Tickets for the Wednesday (August 21) show are sold out. Fortunately, you can still grab some for Thursday (August 22) on AXS here and Ticketmaster here.

Seating plan

This is the seating plan, according to Ticketmaster.

Image of seating plan at the O2 arena in London.
Image: Ticketmaster

