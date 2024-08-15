London Swifties, your time has finally come. You bought tickets more than a year ago. You watched as everyone else got their moment in June. For all of us lucky enough to be heading to Wembley this weekend it has been a long, long time coming, but our wait is nearly complete. Swift’s August Eras tour shows in London kick off on Thursday August 15.

Obviously, one does not simply show up at the Eras Tour. It’s a night out which requires meticulous planning of outfits, friendship bracelets, and teaching friends how to do all the chants. You need to know what to expect well in advance of Taylor even stepping onstage, and that’s where we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together an ultimate guide with all the info you could possibly want to know.

Here are all the essential timings you’ll want to be aware of ahead of her whopping five concerts over the next week – including specifically when Taylor will take to the stage each night.

Dates for Taylor Swift at London’s Wembley Stadium

Taylor is no stranger to Wembley. Not only did she play two nights there during the 2018 Reputation tour, and she already performed (just under) half of the London Eras tour dates back in June. With a grand total of eight sold-out nights at the stadium, she’s officially broken the venue’s record for most shows from a single tour.

This week, she’ll perform five times across six days, starting on Thursday. There’s a break on Sunday, where Wembley will take a breather before passing back to Taylor.

The singer will play at Wembley on August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20, with the final show closing out the European leg of the Eras tour.

Who are all the support acts?

A few weeks ago, Taylor announced on Instagram that on top of Paramore, who have been supporting her across Europe, she’d be joined by an extra artist every single show. Basically, you’ll get three concerts for the price of one. What a bargain.

As well as Paramore, the new support who will play one show each are, RAYE, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters, Sofia Isella and Holly Humberstone.

You can find out more about all the support acts here.

Eras Tour start times

The show will begin at slightly different times across the five different dates. Generally, Taylor comes onstage between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, so it’s worth ensuring you are seated/standing earlier than that. If you want merch you can go earlier in the day to buy it, or you can just arrive as soon as doors open and wait in the likely very long queue. Pick your poison.

Here are the start times (and supports) for each day.

Thursday August 15 (Paramore and Sophie Isella)

Early Entry doors: 3.30pm

General Admission and Hospitality: 4pm

Show Start: 4.55pm



Friday August 16 (Paramore and Holly Humberstone)

Early Entry doors: 3.45pm

General Admission & Hospitality: 4.15pm

Show Start: 5.10pm

Saturday August 17 (Paramore and Suki Waterhouse)

Early Entry doors: 3.45pm

General Admission & Hospitality: 4.15pm

Show Start: 5.10pm



Monday August 19 (Paramore and Maisie Peters)

Early Entry doors: 3.30pm

General Admission & Hospitality: 4pm

Show Start: 4.55pm

Tuesday August 20 (Paramore and RAYE)

Early Entry doors: 3.30pm

General Admission & Hospitality: 4pm

Show Start: 4.55pm

What time will Taylor come on stage?

Concerts are not an exact science. As we say, Taylor has come out at different times throughout the tour, but usually in the UK she began her set around 7.20pm, but there is a small chance this will change for these London dates. In short, arrive in plenty of time in order to ensure you see the mega opening number. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of seeing that countdown appear onscreen – you definitely don't want to miss a moment of it.

What time does the concert end?

Taylor likes to keep us on our toes. Some of her shows have lasted as long as 3hrs 45mins, but generally they’re about 3hrs 15mins, so depending on when the set begins, you’ll be looking at roughly a 10.45pm – 11pm wrap up time.

Pro-tip – if you’re willing to evacuate as the crew are doing their final goodbyes as ‘Karma’ ends, you can miss a lot of the dreaded post-Wembley rush. If you’re determined not to miss a single second, we understand, but for those who want to be in bed before midnight, we recommend leaving as soon as Taylor finishes singing and begins saying goodbye.

Tickets and prices

Sorry to be bearer of bad news, but tickets sold out way back in 2023 in just a few hours. They began at £59, and went all the way up to £662.40 per person for the top-tier ‘it’s been a long time coming’ VIP package. Some people are really, really dedicated to the Eras tour grind, we suppose.

If you’re in the market for a last minute ticket, your best bet is just refreshing Ticketmaster as often as you can for resale tickets, or asking around in case anyone you know isn’t able to go anymore. We wish you luck on your quest.

Setlist

The setlist has been on quite the journey since the tour began last March (yes, March). It’s had songs added, then, much to the horror of Swifties everywhere, cut, and then an entire section was put in when the Tortured Poet’s Department came out. This is what the setlist tends to look like these days, including two surprise songs which change each day.

Lover

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover

Fearless

Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story

Red

22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10-minute version) Speak Now Enchanted

Reputation

… Ready For It? Delicate Don’t Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do

Folklore/Evermore (now combined into one Era)

cardigan betty champagne problems august illicit affairs my tears ricochet Marjorie willow

1989

Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department (new!)

But Daddy I Love Him So High School Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? Down Bad Fortnight The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Two surprise songs

Midnights

Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

And these are the songs that have been removed:

The Archer (from Lover era) Long Live (from Speak Now era) the 1 (from folklore era) the last great american dynasty (from folklore era) ’tis the damn season (from evermore era) tolerate it (from evermore era)

How to get there

The nearest tube stop is Wembley Park, which is on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, though Wembley is also served by Wembley Central (on the Overground and Bakerloo) and Wembley Stadium is a rail station with services direct to Marylebone.

You can find a full guide to how to get to Wembley, including car, coach and other options, here.

