It's fair to say that Top Cuvée has bossed lockdown. The little bar with the weird name pivoted hard to home delivery last year and has since become the poster child for Ingenious Resilient Businesses. Shop Cuvée, as it’s now known, sends out booze and comfort food across the capital, via bicycle, from its Blackstock Road site. The venture's been so successful they've been able to open a proper bricks-and-mortar shop, just down the road from their bar.

You might think the Cuvée Massive would be planning to start this year in a cautious, understated manner. You would be wrong to think that. As announced on their Instagram, the shop’s owners want to give a free bottle of Fancy Wine (technical term) to everyone in Britain. Even your mum? Yes, even your mum.

The bottle in question is their cult fave, Chin Chin Vino Verde. You might know it as ‘the one with the funny drawing on it’ or even ‘that one from Instagram’. They‘re going to send one to you for free, totally and utterly free, aslongasyouspendtwentyquidintheironlineshop. What was that last bit, you ask? The bit about spending 20 quid? Oh, nothing. Just the fact you have to spend 20 quid in their online shop to qualify for the free wine. But that’s still good! Isn’t it? Isn't it?

Click here to get in on the free Chin Chin action.

