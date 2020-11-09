The best London bars delivering cocktails to your door

London’s bars have been among the hardest-hit businesses during 2020. But determined to keep their teams employed and to find a new way to keep the drinks a-flowing, lots of London’s best bars are now delivering all across the city (and some even nationwide!), bringing tins or bottles of drinks – and the party – to yours. And we’re not talking any old drinks: these are marvels in mixology that still manage to taste banging despite journeying over to your place. Here’s who’s doing what and how you can still get your Negroni, Martini or Old Fashioned fix while staying safe at home.