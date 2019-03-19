North Londoners spend the least money on a night out

Looking for an evening out that won’t break the bank? Let a north Londoner take charge. According to the Time Out Index, this thrifty bunch spend nearly £3 less than the average capital-dweller per night on the tiles.

It’s not just the contents of their wallets they’re looking after, though. Our survey showed that in north London, people care more than most about ensuring life in the city is environmentally friendly. They rank first for wanting going out to be greener and for desiring a more ethical and inclusive London. Plus a fifth of them had volunteered in the month of the survey.

The Time Out Index also revealed that despite spending more time swiping on dating apps than the rest of us, the people who live at the top of the city are going on fewer dates and having less sex than the average Londoner. Maybe their packed volunteering schedule doesn’t leave much time for romance…

Find out what else we discovered about Londoners, from our drinking habits to our sex lives, in the Time Out Index results.