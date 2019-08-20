Notting Hill Carnival 2019: insiders reveal what to pay for tinnies and the loo

Europe’s biggest street party, the Notting Hill Carnival, lands in London this weekend. Expect two days of soundsystems, floats and steel bands. We’ve got a full guide to the brilliant event here. But first, the basics. On this special weekend Notting Hill locals set up shop, providing revellers with the booze, hydration and loos they need. Wondering what to pay? Here’s our insiders’ guide.

For a tinny

‘If you’re paying £4 for a can, that’s too much. Use discretion; you know when you’re getting ripped off! But if you’re a veteran, you get prepared and bring what you need with you.’

Keith Franklin, KCC & The Rocking Crew soundsystem

For a bottle of water

‘I passed out at Carnival when I was a kid because I didn’t drink enough water, so it’s important to stay hydrated! A fiver is way too much. £1-£2 is about right.’

Melissa Simon-Hartman, Carnival costume designer

For the loo

‘I’ve seen signs saying £3, which shocks me. I think £1 is fair. We lived on the route and let people go for free. I couldn’t charge someone in desperation – Carnival is about love and unity!’

Fiona Hawthorne, Carnival community artist

