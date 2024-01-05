Now on the market: a spectacular penthouse in Battersea Power Station

All yours for as little as £31 million

Ever since the Battersea Power Station re-opened its doors to the public in 2022, its luxury penthouses at the top of the building have been shrouded in mystery. Who’s living there? Does Harry Styles actually own one? What we do know, though, is they’re not cheap – as this lavish property to recently hit the market shows.

Situated in the Boiler House at Battersea Power Station, a four-bedroom property is up for grabs with a hefty price tag of £31 million. It actually combines two penthouses into one space – meaning you’ll have 5,167 square feet of the iconic building to call your own.

The main bedroom suite comes with two dressing rooms, a bathroom and ‘dual aspect’ bedroom with its own private roof terrace. On the top floor, there’s a media and family room, plus a study with balcony, two river-facing guest bedrooms, a kitchenette and utility room.

Photograph: Courtesy of Right Move

Photograph: Courtesy of Right Move

You’ll also get an outdoor seating area under one of the former power station’s four chimneys, plus an internal roof garden – all with pretty enviable views over London’s skyline. That’s not all, though: also included is secure underground parking for four cars (because obviously you’ll own more than one if you can afford this kind of place), plus access to the eleventh floor communal resident garden and use of a 24/7 concierge service.

To break a sweat, you’ll have access to a residents leisure facility, complete with gym, classes and a pool. The transport links are looking pretty decent, too – you’re only a few floors away from the Battersea Power Station tube stop.

Photograph: Courtesy of Right Move Photograph: Courtesy of Right Move Dan Copley of Zoopla, said: ‘This penthouse apartment is an iconic property, situated in the boiler room of Battersea power station.