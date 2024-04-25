Now on the market: an apartment overlooking the Royal Albert Hall

The rare and luxurious space could be yours for just £3 million

Everyone knows and loves the Royal Albert Hall. One of London’s most glamourous venues, the Grade I-listed concert hall hosts loads of big-name performances – including the Proms, which just released the details of its 2024 edition.

Now, one lucky Londoner will be able to move in right next door to the Kensington concert hall, as an apartment in the adjacent Albert Hall Mansions has hit the market.

Homes in Albert Hall Mansions are hard to come by. According to Mansion Global, they are typically kept in families and passed down through generations. But in a rare offering, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is up for sale. And not only does it offer views looking out over the RAH – it’s also pretty swanky.

Boasting a striking reception room, an eat-in kitchen and impressively high ceilings, the apartment spans 1,700 square feet, with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, lift access and concierge service. The red brick building dates back to 1886, and is close to both Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park.

What more could you want? Maybe a balcony overlooking the Royal Albert Hall? This apartment has that, too, with double French doors leading you from the master bedroom to your own private viewing platform.

Here are some pics of the place.

Photograph: Rightmove / Mercier Gray

Photograph: Rightmove / Mercier Gray

Photograph: Rightmove / Mercier Gray

Photograph: Rightmove / Mercier Gray

Pretty special, isn’t it? You can snap up this Royal Albert apartment home for £3.15 million. Or, you can just have a nose on the Rightmove listing here.

