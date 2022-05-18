In a proper London transport bombshell, the RMT union, which represents many of the staff who work on the Underground, has announced possible strike action affecting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend (June 2-5). The action has been prompted by what Union bosses describe as a ‘toxic working environment’ at two Zone 1 stations, Green Park and Euston.

The walkouts at these stations are planned for Friday June 3, and will potentially affect Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly line services through them. The action seems intended to cause maximum disruption to visitors coming to London for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, specifically those intending to travel to Buckingham Palace.

The union stated: ‘Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. However, if Tube bosses do the right thing… we can find a just resolution to this dispute.’

However, it is likely that this threat of industrial action over a one-off national holiday will not totally endear the union to the public. People have already taken to Twitter with their reactions, which run the whole gamut of opinion from ‘solidarity’ to ‘complete and utter wankers’. We’re checking in case it might actually constitute some form of treason.

Plans for the four-day bank holiday in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne include such varied treats as a giant dragon hatching outside Buck House and especially extended pub opening hours. While there is very little likelihood that this strike action will actually happen, it seems that Londoners can’t even get drunk and look at dragons without having to worry about how to get home.

