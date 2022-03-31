London’s pubs can stay open later over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

We have more than one reason to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Not only does it mark the 70 years that she’s been on throne, but it’s also the reason we’re getting an extra bank holiday in June. And now we’ve learned that, so we can maximise our jubilation, pubs in London will be allowed to stay open later over the long weekend.

The government has announced that pubs all over England and Wales can extend their closing time to 1am on June 2, 3 and 4 in honour of Her Majesty. In a statement detailing the change in licensing hours, Home Office minister Kit Malthouse, said: ‘The Order being laid before the House today, will apply to premises already licensed until 11pm for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, for the provision of late-night refreshment (only where there is also the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises), and for the provision of regulated entertainment in England and Wales.’

For those who don’t speak politician, what that means is that, if your local’s usual last orders are 11pm, it will be able to stay open and keep serving until 1am, giving you ample time to get the pints in for Lizzie.

As well as pubs opening late, there are loads of events taking place to mark the Platinum Jubilee, including the unveiling of a colossal metal dragon. Fortnum & Mason has launched a competition to find a new pudding to commemorate the occasion, which will be judged by Mary Berry, chef Monica Galetti and the Queen’s head chef Mark Flanagan. And the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will bring together 5,000 performers near Buckingham Palace for a big old shindig with ‘street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume’.

There will, of course, be parties galore too. The Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5 will see streets all over the UK filled with bunting, massive cut-outs of the Queen and lots of cake. There are also plans for the world’s longest picnic, which sounds like the perfect opportunity to get a jug of Pimm’s ready and rustle up some sausage rolls.

If you’re not a fan of parties, picnics or parades, the later closing time for pubs means that you’ll be able to hide away in your favourite boozer and relax. It’s what Her Majesty would want, right?

