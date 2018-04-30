Now you can eat bottomless brunch surrounded by pugs (wearing butterfly wings)

In news that will brighten up this miserable day: a bottomless brunch where you get to eat surrounded by pugs wearing butterfly wings is coming to London, and it’s incredible value. Pay just £5, and you will be entitled to 75 minutes of unlimited food, prosecco and pug fondling. Let’s just sit with that for a minute: you can drink prosecco non-stop with a pug on your lap for 75 minutes and it will only cost you a fiver.

Happening on May 12 at Covent Garden Grind, the food menu includes cooked mains and unlimited pastries, and there’s a special menu of food for the pugs. Delightful things you can do at this brunch include dressing pugs up as ‘puggerflys’, and taking photos with a giant rainbow poo statue. The whole thing has been organised by Three Mobile, because a pug in wings is the star of the company’s latest ad campaign. Best bit? All ticket sales go to the Pug Dog Welfare Association.

The ‘All you can pug’ brunch is at Covent Garden Grind on Saturday May 12. Tickets are £5 and available here.

