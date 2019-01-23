The best bottomless brunches in London

January 2019: We've been around the world and added a bunch of newbies. Look out for Brigadiers, a sexy Indian spot at Bloomberg Arcade; Bungatini, a classy pasta bar in Covent Garden; and Daddy Bao, a delicious new Mr Bao spin-off doing fluffy steamed buns.

Bottomless brunch is about more than drunk people in Shoreditch. And you can forget plain old avo-on-toast too; from fried chicken, to sushi, to milk-white steamed buns, London's restaurants are simply the most inventive when it comes to this booziest of in-between meals. Pick your poison: whether you're after limitless margaritas, or bubbles, or you just fancy a mimosa with your mum – it's all here. There is no better excuse to have a cocktail before 11am.

Video: Check out this list of five fab bottomless brunches in London

