The best bottomless brunches in London
January 2019: We've been around the world and added a bunch of newbies. Look out for Brigadiers, a sexy Indian spot at Bloomberg Arcade; Bungatini, a classy pasta bar in Covent Garden; and Daddy Bao, a delicious new Mr Bao spin-off doing fluffy steamed buns.
Bottomless brunch is about more than drunk people in Shoreditch. And you can forget plain old avo-on-toast too; from fried chicken, to sushi, to milk-white steamed buns, London's restaurants are simply the most inventive when it comes to this booziest of in-between meals. Pick your poison: whether you're after limitless margaritas, or bubbles, or you just fancy a mimosa with your mum – it's all here. There is no better excuse to have a cocktail before 11am.
Video: Check out this list of five fab bottomless brunches in London
Aster Restaurant
Price: £38 per person for two courses with unlimited bubbles; £43 per person for three courses with unlimited bubbles. Saturday and Sunday, 11am-3.30pm; two-hour time limit.
Best for: Channelling your inner hygge.
Weekends on the outer reaches of Victoria’s Nova development mean bottomless brunch at the Nordic/French culinary mash-up that is Aster. Keep yourself topped up with unlimited bubbles while you graze through the set menu: Scandi adopters might go for rye pancakes with berry compote followed by fishcakes with dill sauce; Europhiles might prefer eggs Victoria (rösti, kale, poached egg, truffle mayo) ahead of sea bream fillet with Casteluccio lentils and citrus juniper dressing. Otherwise, shell out an extra fiver for a 42-day aged ribeye with peppercorn sauce. DJs also crank up the daytime party vibe in the café.
Bababoom
Price: £15 per person for one hour of frozen margaritas. All food items priced individually. Saturday, 10.30am-11.30pm and Sunday, 10.30am-10pm.
Best for: Anyone who missed last night’s kebab.
You’ll need to go the full distance if you want to beat the brunch blues at this classy kebab joint. ‘Round 1’ is the wake-up call – Caravan coffee and various pots of tea; ‘Round 2’ is the booze – a ‘power hour’ of bottomless margaritas, marys or mimosas; ‘Round 3’ is the solid fuel: barbary and tahini granola for the softies, a ‘good morning’ kebab (meat or veggie) pimped up with anything from date-glazed bacon to chermoula aubergine for the contenders. If you have a sweet tooth, order Baba’s special cinnamon-dipped eggy bread with Nutella and caramelised banana, clotted cream and honeycomb. It’s a knockout.
Bad Egg
Price: Frunch: £35 per person (unlimited frozen slushies, prosecco, mimosas and Corona), three dishes; whole table only; two-hour time limit. Friday, 2.30-10pm. Weekend Brunch: £35 per person (unlimited bloody marys, prosecco, mimosas), two dishes; whole table only; two-hour time limit. Saturday, 10am-noon, 12.30-2.30pm, 3-5pm, 5.30-7.30pm and Sunday, 12.30-2.30pm, 3-5pm.
Best for: Trying everything on the menu.
You followed your hangover here. So thankfully this part of the City-to-Shoreditch pass is a ghost town at the weekend – and all the gentler for it. Meanwhile American-style diner Bad Egg is hopping – but don’t recoil, everyone’s in the same morning-after boat. Sit back and enjoy unlimited hair of the dog, including a spicy gochujang bloody mary that’ll slap you straight. You can choose from three plates from a crazy-ass fusion menu so go with a group and order strategically.
Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings
Price: £17 per person for bottomless bloody marys; £18 for seasonal bellinis; £25 for bubbles (Philippe Dublanc Brut, France NV). All food items priced individually. Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Best for: Big boozy groups.
More on the breakfast side of brunch, B&H Buildings serves up some American-inflected dishes like huevos benedictos (chorizo, avocado, béarnaise sauce) and crispy potato hash with a fried duck egg or poached hen’s egg (don’t you dare ask for that hen’s egg fried). There are drop scones (with crispy bacon and maple syrup) and courgette pancakes too – and even a cheeseburger with chips for that serious blowout. The bar is covered with pitchers brimming with bloody marys and seasonal bellinis galore – for speedy replenishment.
Brigadiers
Price: £45 per person for three courses with unlimited lager, prosecco or buck’s fizz. Sunday, noon-6pm; two-hour time limit.
A modern Indian grill from the team behind Hoppers, Brigadiers is super-slick – the service is as refined as you’d get at venues with more hefty price tags, but friendlier. Likewise, the interior is intimate, sexy and sophisticated (the eclectic music selection doesn’t disappoint either). Try the dinky ox cheek vindaloo samosas, the fried fish pao – essentially an Indian fish finger sarnie – and a plate of the Indo-Chinese chilli chicken lettuce wraps.
Bunga Bunga Covent Garden
Price: £46 per person (unlimited prosecco and bellinis with a choice of antipasti and metro pizze, plus brioche, jams and Nutella). Saturday, from 11.30am. 90-minute time limit.
Best for: Wannabe matinee idols in party mood.
An outrageous party-time homage to Silvio Berlusconi, Bunga Bunga’s ‘matinee brunch’ is big, brash, brassy and enormous fun. There are little jugs of peach purée on each table so you can adjust the strength of your bellini, and don’t be surprised to see impromptu appearances from members of staff dressed as all-singing, all-dancing mobsters or Roman emperors. It’s that sort of place. To eat, there’s a line-up of warm brioche with jams, various antipasti and a choice of seriously good pizzas – served by the metre for big groups, in true Bunga Bunga style. They might even lay on some karaoke at the end.
Bunga Bunga Battersea
Price: £46 per person (unlimited prosecco and bellinis with three-course menu of warm brioche, cured meats and pizze). Saturday, from 11.30am. Live entertainment and karaoke. Two-hour time limit.
Best for: Warming up for Saturday night.
Let’s get this party started – Berlusconi-style! Think of BB’s ‘party brunch’ as a (not so) dry run for Saturday night – complete with DIY bellini ‘kits’ and a three-course Italian menu involving warm brioche, cured meats, antipasti and seriously good pizzas (try Frank’s Capra with goat’s cheese, caramelised red onion, fresh thyme and toasted pine nuts). With karaoke and surprise entertainment on tap (opera singers, no less), plus free-flowing booze and homemade gelato to finish, this is one way to get your Saturday night started nice and early.
Bungatini
Price: £35 per person for three courses with unlimited bubbles, bellinis and bloody marys. Saturday and Sunday, noon-3pm; two-hour time limit.
Located in Covent Garden, Bungatini is a traditional Italian bar and pizzeria (and the more sensible, composed sibling of Berlusconi-themed cabaret bar Bunga Bunga downstairs). The menu comprises wood-fired pizzas, pasta and classically simple regional dishes that are strictly old-school. But make no mistake: this is seriously indulgent eating. Crowd-pleasing plates for reasonable prices and in a chic setting? Si, grazie!
Daddy Bao
Price: £18 per person for one hour of speciality cocktails. All food items priced individually. Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm.
A much welcome spin-off of Mr Bao in Peckham, Daddy Bao is Tooting's answer to reliably good Taiwanese cuisine. Go for the much-lauded fluffy steamed milk bao of course, but don’t miss the small plates and juicy dumplings while you’re there. The atmosphere oozes contemporary Asian: trad red lanterns hover above and hand-drawn Mandarin characters adorn the walls. It’s distinctly moody and buzzy (but fun) – pull up a pew and watch your food being made in the kitchen while you wait.
Venue says Vegan baos are on the menu! Our milk-free buns are available with a variety of vegan-friendly fillings. Not to be missed!
Darcie and May Green
Price: £39.50 per person (a dish from each section of the menu plus unlimited prosecco and mimosas). Monday to Saturday, from 10am; Sunday, from noon. Two-hour time limit.
Best for: Messing about in a boat.
Darcie and May Green aren’t two old toffs, but a pair of floating barges moored up on the Grand Union Canal outside Paddington station – complete with artwork from Brit Art godfather Sir Peter Blake. Head to Darcie for its Aussie-style bottomless brunch, which brings you unlimited prosecco and mimosas plus two dishes – one from each section of the menu. To start, pick ‘something light’ – quinoa porridge with coconut milk and roasted plums or their award-winning banana bread sandwich slathered with mascarpone. After that, hit the section labelled ‘set for the day’ – smashed avo on charcoal bread, broccoli and corn fritters, shakshuka or smoked salmon royale. For ‘full English’, read ‘The Bondi’.
Dokke
Price: £35 per person per hour for unlimited prosecco and bloody marys with a brunch plate or main; Tuesday-Sunday, 8am-3/5pm (depending on how busy the venue is). Advance booking highly recommended.
Best for: Forgetting you’re in London.
Imagine you’re holed up in some semi-private island retreat – that’s the vibe at Dokke, a fantasy trip place squirrelled away in a corner of St Katharine’s Dock Marina. And if you’re up for some ‘progressive Asian-fusion cuisine with New World flourishes’ (their words, not ours), Dokke’s bottomless brunch delivers unlimited prosecco with a choice of pretty plates garlanded with tiny edible flowers. How about a ‘supergreen’ frittata or charcoal coconut waffles with kimchi egg and watermelon or even a plate of assorted exotic ’shrooms? Noodles in bone broth and various okonomiyaki riffs up the Japanese ante, while their full breakfast brings it all back home.
Flesh & Buns
Price: £39/£46 per person (depending on the menu you choose), including unlimited red or white wine or prosecco. Sunday and bank holiday Monday, noon-4pm (last seating). Two-hour time limit, groups of six maximum.
Best for: When Sunday has come too soon.
After a heavy Saturday night, what do hardcore caners do? They carry on the party somewhere where the sun don’t shine and where the rock music doesn’t spare their tender eardrums. The Flesh & Buns brunch is a no-brainer for postponing and minimising your oncoming hangover, with limitless hot and cold dishes to soak up the booze you’ve already consumed, and a welcome cocktail – plus as much hair of the dog as you can stomach (prosecco, red or white wine) to ease the pain (for now). It’s not a traditional brunch menu by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s all tasty ballast.
Foxlow Balham
Price: £14.50 per person for bottomless bloody marys, £18 for prosecco, £3 for filter coffee. All brunch items priced individually. Daily, 10am-4pm. 90-minute time limit.
Best for: The purists.
For many, the only way to brunch is with a bloody mary in hand. Do it with, like, ten of them at Foxlow. If you’re going bottomless, you’ll probably want to steer clear of light options like house granola and dive straight in with the fried chicken, egg and croissant waffle or, the ultimate indulgence, a brunch-time steak. The Balham branch looks all ’70s, which will help you feel a bit classier in your slightly sozzled morning state.
The Great Exhibition
Price: £10/£25 per person (depending on the menu you choose): £10 for just brunch/£25 for bottomless mimosas or bloody marys, plus one dish from the brunch menu, as well as unlimited toast, jam, tea and coffee). Saturday, 10am-2pm. Booking recommended.
Best for: Another excuse to go down the pub.
Early doors on Saturday at this lively Victorian gastropub means bottomless brunch in a setting that nods to the great exhibitionists and references that right royal bash of 1851. What’s the deal here? First of all, you pick one dish from a line-up that ranges from smashed avo on toast and eggs florentine to Belgian waffles, the full English (veggies included) and breakfast pancakes with candied bacon and maple syrup. Then choose your bottomless brunch cocktail (mimosa or bloody mary), and finally help yourself to the essentials – even the toast, jams, teas and coffees are unlimited here.
Honest Burgers
Price: £30 per person for one dish from the brunch menu plus unlimited booze (Fuller’s Frontier lager, prosecco, buck’s fizz, pickle house bloody mary, botanical garden cocktail). Saturday 11.30am-3.30pm. 90-minute time limit. Over 18s only (ID required).
Best for: Budget burgers and booze.
For ‘honest’ read ‘distinctive’ – that’s the bottom line at this hugely successful chain of indie burger joints. Grown-up boozy brunch is one of HB’s specialities, and it’s not just about those plump, junk-free patties – although they’re a star attraction, loaded up with smoked bacon, red leicester, garlic mushrooms, bubble ’n’ squeak and ketchup, plus the famous rosemary-salted chips. Ring the changes with a full-on fry-up, mushrooms or avocado on toast, a bacon sarnie or a bowl of granola – all washed down with your bottomless booze of choice. Also available at HB in Dalston, Liverpool Street, Old Street and Peckham.
HotBox
Price: £25 per person for bottomless prosecco, mimosas and a selection of cocktails. All food items priced individually. Tuesday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm (last seating 2.15pm on Saturday, 2.45pm on Sunday). Two-hour time limit.
Best for: Deep South party vibes.
They call it a ‘liquid brunch’ here, which probably sets the tone nicely for a bit of a Texas hoedown. Big, meaty flavours mean this is as bombastic as bottomless brunch can get, with the likes of beef-rib taco and an egg-topped pork-belly burger on the line-up – great with a bloody mary. And there are five versions of the hangover-curing cocktail to choose from, including a green BM with jalapeño and cucumber. Traditionalists don’t have to go in heavy on the meat and can complement their unlimited booze with huevos rancheros or the classic hipster combo of crushed avocado with feta and a poached egg on sourdough.
Karnavar
Price: £45 per person (up to five glasses of champagne; unlimited dishes from the starters table, plus intermediate plates and mains). Sunday, noon-3pm.
Best for: If you’re in it for the food, not the booze.
We know what you’re thinking: South Croydon gets all the hot new restaurants! The locals here certainly are lucky brunchers with easy access to a place that pulls out all the stops. There’s a ‘live cooking station’ where the Keralan head chef flips out dosas, oothapams (dosa meets crumpet) and Indian omelettes, or you can pick items such as broccoli do pyaza form the starter table. ‘Intermediate dishes’ and mains include bite-sized salmon pakora and Maharaja roasted leg of lamb. Okay, so technically the booze isn’t bottomless – you’re allowed up to five glasses of champagne (‘for your safety as well as ours’, say the owners). Still, this is brunch at a respectable Indian restaurant in South Croydon, not eternity supper in Valhalla.
Lantana Shoreditch
Price: £30 per person with bottomless prosecco, mimosa and coffee with any brunch item. £25 with unlimited juices and coffee. Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm. 90-minute time limit.
Best for: Groups with teetotallers in toe.
Rise and shine in Shoreditch with a menu of Aussie-leaning brunch treats – from a poshed-up ‘egg McMuffin’ to corn fritters and smashed avocado every which way. Speaking of smashed, guests can choose from bottomless mimosas for classic brunch vibes or go classy with prosecco a-flowing. Lantana is sympathetic to the teetotallers too, offering coffee and juices on tap. And with its Aussie roots, you know the coffee will be bonzer.
Le Bab
Price: £20 per person for unlimited prosecco. All food items priced individually. Sunday, 1-4pm, 6-9pm; 90-minute time limit.
Le Bab’s founders trained in Michelin-starred restaurants and their interpretation of the humble kebab is as classy as it gets. They come served open sandwich-style, the seasonal ingredients artfully arranged over a thin, house-made flatbread cooked on a wood and charcoal-fired robata. Go for the small plates, convivial staff and Soho-cool atmos.
Little Nan's Bar
Price: £30 per person (a sharing platter of sweet and savoury nibbles, plus bottomless teapots of buck’s fizz, bloody marys, prosecco and bespoke cocktails). Friday-Sunday, book in at noon for a two-hour slot.
Best for: Mad hatters with their dancing shoes on.
Kitsch with the dial turned up to 11, Little Nan’s Deptford bar is full-throttle ’90s front room eclecticism gone crazy – perfect for a bottomless boozy brunch that breaks all the rules. The food revolves around sharing platters displayed on vintage ‘30s cake stands (think fish finger sarnies, teacups of disco fries, pineapple and cheese sticks, prosecco-infused grapefruit and much more besides), while the drinks arrive in teapots – buck’s fizz, bloody marys, kooky cocktails etc. Once the booze kicks in, get up and shake your booty to the soundtrack of ‘90s anthems and disco hits. Huge fun, and as mad as a hatter.
Martello Hall
Price: £22 per person over two hours. Pick from unlimited mimosas, Martello rum punch, frizzante and fresh juices. All pizzas and house dishes are priced individually. Saturday, 10am onwards.
Best for: Pizza heads with booze on their minds.
Gussied-up for new Hackney, this all-day bar and pizza joint sells itself with brilliant drinks and a bottomless brunch that pleases all comers. House dishes cover everything from bacon sarnies with trip’e-cooked chips and ‘nduja ketchup to chilli hash browns, beetroot gnocchi and buttermilk chicken with watermelon and jalapeños, although the ‘red’ and ‘white’ pizzas reign supreme with their kooky names and trendy toppings: the ‘Vegan Viking’ has cashew cheese, pistachio pesto, red chilli, rocket and mint. To finish, a bag of baby ‘bombolini’ doughnuts with Nutella and local jams; to drink, Martello rum punch.
Megan's by the Green
Price: £18 per person for unlimited Pimm’s, prosecco or bloody marys when ordering a main. All food items priced individually. Saturday and Sunday, 2-6pm (last seating at 4.30pm); 90-minute time limit.
Half a mile down the road from the Fulham branch of Megan’s, the equally dog-friendly Parsons Green spin-off is a hit with the locals as a regular go-to café for coffee or brunch. It’s versatile too: great for an intimate tête-à-tête but also offering a reliably good children’s menu too. The vibe is cosy and slightly dreamy – think paper flowers and fairy lights on the ceiling.
Mr Bao
Price: £16 for bottomless house cocktails; £17 for bottomless bloody marys. All dishes priced individually. Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm. One-hour time limit.
Best for: A wasabi wake-up call.
Toast devotees, shield your eyes – the menu at this Peckham restaurant offers Taiwanese takes on brunch classics with the traditional bready carbs replaced by Mr Bao’s soft ’n’ springy milk-white steamed buns. The bao benedict is the pick of the bunch, topped with the same slow-braised pork that stars in the restaurant’s signature bao. For veggies, the mushroom version piled with wasabi crème fraîche is a stunning option, too. Whatever you choose, at least one punchier-than-average bloody mary is non-negotiable. With sparkling saké, wasabi and sriracha getting in on the party, it’s a slap in the face of trad brunching, in a very, very good way.
Venue says Vegan baos are now on the menu! Our new milk-free buns are available with a variety of vegan-friendly fillings. Come get 'em!
New Street Grill
Price: £15 per person for unlimited prosecco with the set menu (£20 two courses; £25 three courses) for the allotted time of your reservation. Saturday, 11am-4pm..
Best for: Trad brunchers and fans of all things roast.
In prehistoric times, brunch was synonymous with lighter fare and the menu at this revamped eighteenth-century warehouse upholds the tradition. There are plenty of lighter dishes for sticklers: gin-cured gravlax with sweet mustard dressing; gnocchi with blue cheese, walnuts and radicchio. However, if you disavow delicately-poached-this and lightly-smoked-that, you can travel down the roast route and still get the booze. Either way, be sure to doff your cap to the waiters brandishing bottles around the low-lit dining room and the rollicking Old Bengal Bar: they’re your ticket to prosecco paradise.
Pachamama
Price: £20 per person for unlimited seasonal mimosas or prosecco. Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm. Two-hour time limit.
Best for: Morning people – it’s a colourful, full-on flavour experience.
Inject some colour into your mid-morning feasting, with the prettiest Peruvian plates paired with bottomless prosecco and bellinis (which you can mix yourself at the table). That booze also pairs well well with sharing plates of sea bream ceviche, fried aubergine with smoked yoghurt or Pachamama’s signature brunch waffles – the sweet version topped with peanut butter, grilled plantain, coconut and Peruvian chocolate is a must-try. If you’re missing the famous full English, order up the bacon, egg and yacon syrup waffle while you jam to bachata beats.
Quaglino's
Price: Q brunch (£25 per person for unlimited prosecco for the duration of your meal when eating two courses or more), Saturday, 11.30am-2.30pm. Q lunch (£25 per person for bottomless bubbles or £20 per person for bottomless white or red wine for the duration of your meal when eating two courses or more), Sunday 11.30am-2.30pm. Parties of 13 or more must have three courses.
Best for: Snazzy glammed-up razzmatazz.
Fashion fades, but class lasts, and swanky Quag’s just keeps on rolling along – always ready for the latest celebrity bash or dressed-up party. It’s also worth putting on your glad rags for the ‘Q brunch’ – a fancy socialising affair fuelled by bottomless bubbles (of course) and live music. You can eat handsomely from a roster that runs from shellfish bisque or smoked duck and ham hock terrine to rare bavette with sauerkraut and chips, a flashy croque monsieur or rigatoni with wild mushrooms. Ready for pud? Try the mandarin and pistachio baked Alaska. There are eggs and muffins every which way too – if that’s more to your liking.
Venue says Q Live presents Judith Hill on Tuesday 15th January! Enjoy 3 courses & champagne, £48
Radici
Price: £15 per person for bottomless prosecco with at least two courses from the brunch menu or set menu (£15 two courses; £20 three courses). Saturday, 11am-2.30pm; Sunday, 11am-4pm. Two-hour time limit.
Best for: Pizza aficionados and people watchers.
Islington’s Almeida Theatre is across the road, so bag a seat among the olive trees on Radici’s terrace for a spot of alfresco people-watching while you stock up on brunch at this reborn trattoria (now fronted by star chef Francesco Mazzei). Bottomless prosecco flows, as punters munch their way through top-drawer Neapolitan-style pizzas and dishes such as cannellini bean stew with egg and sausage or pancakes with pancetta and pineapple. We’re also fans of the ‘Tuscany meets Puglia’ combo (eggs, pappa pomodoro, burrata, anchovy) and it’s fun to share the brunch ‘pinsa’ – a twist on several classic combinations, featuring smoked salmon and yoghurt, poached eggs and avocado, prosciutto and mushroom, etc.
Roka Aldwych
Price: £59 per person (ten sharing plates, a main course, dessert and unlimited red or white wine). Saturday, 11.30am-3.30pm; Sunday, 11.30am-8.00pm.
Best for: Wine buffs.
The weekend brunch menu at Roka Aldwych goes under the title of ‘han setto’, which is Japanese for ‘gently wasted’. Just kidding (it means 'set menu') although the procession of 10 sharing plates, plus a main and a sumptuous dessert platter, does come with the option of unlimited red or white wine throughout the meal – and you’ll be pleased to hear that staff don’t hold back with top-ups. Move from dumplings, sashimi, tempura and the like to hearty grilled meats and veg from the robata. The dessert platter’s sugar rush will lift you from any post-wine slump.
Sakagura
Price: £45 per person (bottomless champagne, house wine and Japanese bloody marys, plus a choice of nibbles, a main and two scoops of dessert). Saturday and Sunday, noon-4pm (last seating). 90-minute time limit. Groups of six maximum.
Best for: Civilised Japanese brunch with a touch of class.
If you like your boozy brunch with a side order of impeccably polite service, sleek surrounds, hot towels and double-ended chopsticks, this smart Mayfair Japanese should fit the bill. The menu offers a three-part spread, kicking off with nibbles (edamame, chicken karaage etc), before a choice of mains ranging from salmon teriyaki to nasu dengaku (miso-glazed aubergine). For afters, guests are offered two scoops from a selection of lush ice creams and sorbets – saké kasu vanilla or dark chocolate wasabi, for example. Wine, champagne and Japanese-style bloody marys will keep you afloat in this traditional washoku world. Tip: try to bag one of the discreet, partially screened booths.
Venue says Enjoy grilling your own sumibi yakiniku barbecue & ishiyaki lava stone steak, and savour sizzling tender meats, fresh seafood and vegetables
Sea Containers at Mondrian London
Price: £18 per person for bottomless prosecco or Grey Goose bloody marys, or bottomless Laurent-Perrier la Cuvée for £59. All brunch items priced individually. Saturday and Sunday, noon-4pm (last seating). 90-minute time limit.
Best for: Sharing and chilling on the waterfront.
The perfect brunch-time distraction for culture vultures who have bookmarked a weekend meet-up with friends and a visit to Tate Modern or the South Bank, Sea Containers’ waterside dining room offers a sharing deal in maritime-themed, tromp l’oeil surrounds. The menu goes on a transatlantic cruise, stopping off for chicken burgers, potato waffles with pulled pork, breakfast hash with salami, Stichelton salad and lamb pie – with the odd detour for cod brandade or braised peppers with chorizo. Check in at the Grey Goose bloody mary station to juice your own tomatoes and add garnishes from the ‘market cart’. You can also go bottomless with a good old Sunday roast too.
Shackfuyu
Price: £39 per person (unlimited small plates, one main dish per person, dessert for the table, plus bottomless prosecco and a yuzu kosho bloody mary on arrival). Sunday and bank holiday Monday, noon-9pm (last reservation 7pm). Two-hour time limit. Groups of six maximum. Advance booking required.
Best for: Adventurous brunchers.
Sunday brunch we can cope with, but doing the bottomless thing on Mondays is strictly for dedicated sybarites. Now a staple of Soho’s east-west fusion scene, this outfit from the Bone Daddies team is a sexy, grungy rock ’n’ roll den that welcomes its hardcore brunch devotees with Asian-style yuzu koshu bloody marys. The food is equally twisted, with unlimited small plates of edgy Japanese-themed intensity plus one main course (including wickedly sticky bo saam beef short rib), all rounded off with dessert – perhaps an Instagram star dish of matcha soft-serve ice cream on French toast.
Talli Joe
Price: £35 per person for unlimited prosecco. All food items priced individually. Saturday, noon-3pm; 90-minute time limit.
Specialising in small plates drawn from every corner of India, plus cocktails inspired by south-Asian dive bars, Talli Joe (pronounced ‘tuh-li’, meaning tipsy in Hindi) boasts creative tipples and colourful, fashionable decor. On a busy stretch of Shaftesbury Avenue, it might not look like the flashest of restaurants, but it delivers on bold flavours, good-time vibes and friendly, helpful service.
Venue says Have you booked a brunch date yet? Get 90 minutes of spicy plates, good vibes and bottomless prosecco every Saturday at Talli Joe, noon-3pm.
Yashin Ocean House
Price: £60 per person (bottomless champagne with unlimited sushi plus one additional main course and complimentary extras). Sunday, noon-4.30pm (last seating 2.30pm).
Best for: Clean eating and sexed-up sushi.
If the weekend end has taken its toll, what better than some sparkling-fresh sushi and frisky bubbles to cleanse the system and see you right. That’s the bottomless Sunday deal at Yashin Ocean House – a classy purveyor of cheek-to-fin Japanese cuisine. It’s pricey, but in return you get a choice of tasty morsels ranging from various carpaccios with karaage fritters or sweet-potato croquette buns layered with tofu and wasabi to a whole fleet of nigiri and hand rolls. You can also pick a main dish such as chicken teriyaki to go with your endless bubbles (or juice). Even with a scoop of raspberry or green-tea ice cream for afters, bottomless brunching never seemed so healthy.
