Each NFT from the collection will come with proof of the ownership of the digital asset, a recipe card to make the unique drink at home. The buyer will also get the right to claim a number of the purchased cocktails, at the bar, in person.

What’s more, the collection will also feature three rare NFTs, which have been exclusively designed and created by Eve Bar’s manager, Marco Grisafi and head bartender Giulia Gazzetto, as well as bar manager Josh Linfitt from Ugly Butterfly. These will come with a top-secret one of a kind recipe, associated with their bespoke cocktail, that only the creator and buyer will own. The buyers of these rare NFTs will also receive a one-to-one, digital or in-person private masterclass to create their own bespoke cocktail with the NFT curator.