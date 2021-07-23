London
Number 90
Photograph: Number 90

Number 90 and Studio 9294 announce a summer of love

The sister venues have announced a sun-drenched catalogue of summer events.

By Marcus Brown
When you hear ‘going to a bar in Hackney Wick’, there’s a strong chance that Number 90 or Studio 9294 are the first venues that pop into your head. Situated canalside, the sister venues have become something of an institution for Hackney residents, a familiar space to quench your thirst, get your dance on or tuck in to a bar snack or two. This summer, both venues have announced a season of dancing, dining and debauchery, from live music and club nights to cabaret, comedy, drag shows and canalside yoga.

Perhaps the most exciting addition is Number 90’s new space ‘The Yard’, which will be home to resident DJs from Phonica, Ransom Note, Soho Radio, Netil Radio and Rhythm Sister. The venue will also be welcoming new chef Moudjitaba Diallo to the kitchen, so expect burgers, wings, street food and plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians. If you’re off the booze or just fancy some Saturday morning zen, the yard will also be hosting weekly Balearic-inspired yoga sessions.

Over at Studio 9294, the party continues with live music from Japanese psychedelic rock band Kikagaku Moyo (September 5), club nights from Perplex ft Ryan Elliot and Youandewan (August 20) and day fests like the Queen’s Yard Summer Party (August 7).

To avoid disappointment, you can get your bookings in at number90bar.co.uk and studio9294.co.uk.

