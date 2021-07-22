London
Eastival
Eastival

Eastival is giving your favourite albums an orchestral makeover

The east London festival is transforming the hits of Frank Ocean, Beyoncé and more

By Rhian Daly
If you’re holding out hope to catch some of music’s most elusive artists this summer, you’re going to be out of luck. Don’t lose hope though – Eastival has just added a second day to its 2021 edition that will give you the next best thing. 

The Bromley-by-Bow festival is putting a new spin on the hits of superstars like Frank Ocean, Beyoncé and Kanye West. Head down to Three Mills Island on August 8 and you’ll get to hear classic albums ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, ‘Lemonade’ and a Frank double bill dubbed ‘Blonde vs Orange’ recreated by a 16-piece orchestra with a full string section. 

Other records up for the sophisticated makeover include yet more Bey with Destiny’s Child’s ‘Greatest Hits’, a tribute to the fallen robots of 2021 with Daft Punk’s ‘Greatest Hits’ and Dr. Dre’s ‘2001’. There will also be a special tribute DJ set to Prince, ingeniously called Purple Rave, courtesy of Rob Da Bank and Tayo. The pair will be bringing a playlist of the Purple One’s classics, plus deep cuts, remixes, bootlegs and covers. 

While that’s all going on, there’ll be some ‘beautifully crafted visuals’ to keep you entertained as they play, or you could just listen and tuck into some of the excellent street food on offer. The grub line-up includes delicious Latino fried chicken from El Pollote or a vegan alternative from meat-free wings connoisseurs No Bonez, pizza from the crew at Fundi, White Men Can’t Jerk, Burger & Beyond, BOB’s Lobster and many more. 

You’ll be able to nosh on all the same food on Eastival’s first day, where entertainment will include legendary party-starters Horse Meat Disco and many more TBA. Tickets start at £15 per day – find more info and book yours on the Eastival website now

Eastival takes place Aug 14-15 at Three Mills Island, Three Mills Lane, E3 3DU

Get in the mood for 'Ye with our list of his 20 best songs 

These are the best music festivals in London in 2021

