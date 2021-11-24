Portuguese chef Nuno Mendes will be opening his new restaurant Lisboeta on Charlotte Street in the spring of 2022. Quite literally translated, Lisboeta means ‘a person from Lisbon’, which Mendes hopes to achieve with his latest restaurant. Mimicking the relaxed Lisbon attitude to dining, the menu will feature small sharing plates that can be eaten casually with a glass of Portuguese wine alongside family and friends. Situated in a townhouse with a cellar that houses a kitchen, complete with a seated bar built from repurposed tram wood and topped with limestone sourced from Lisbon and a dining area that boasts a huge wine catalogue. Lisboeta's wine offering will showcase some of Lisbon's most iconic and longstanding producers alongside some fresh-faced wine rebels.

‘The restaurant showcases the young, vibrant food culture, produce, wine, and gastronomic heritage of my home,’ says Mendes. Though little has been revealed about the menu, there is a clear emphasis on dining like a local, taking inspiration from Portuguese bars known as ‘tascas’ that are often family-run and serve large sharing plates. Through design food and wine, you can escape the elbow nudging streets of London and kick back in true Lisbon style for an hour or two.

