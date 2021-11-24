London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nuno Mendes Restaurant at the Fire Station 1 Chiltern Street
Photo: Britta Jaschinski

Nuno Mendes' Lisboeta is coming to Charlotte Street next year

A little bit of Lisbon, in London

Written by
Marcus Brown
Advertising

Portuguese chef Nuno Mendes will be opening his new restaurant Lisboeta on Charlotte Street in the spring of 2022. Quite literally translated, Lisboeta means ‘a person from Lisbon’, which Mendes hopes to achieve with his latest restaurant. Mimicking the relaxed Lisbon attitude to dining, the menu will feature small sharing plates that can be eaten casually with a glass of Portuguese wine alongside family and friends. Situated in a townhouse with a cellar that houses a kitchen, complete with a seated bar built from repurposed tram wood and topped with limestone sourced from Lisbon and a dining area that boasts a huge wine catalogue. Lisboeta's wine offering will showcase some of Lisbon's most iconic and longstanding producers alongside some fresh-faced wine rebels. 

‘The restaurant showcases the young, vibrant food culture, produce, wine, and gastronomic heritage of my home,’ says Mendes. Though little has been revealed about the menu, there is a clear emphasis on dining like a local, taking inspiration from Portuguese bars known as ‘tascas’ that are often family-run and serve large sharing plates. Through design food and wine, you can escape the elbow nudging streets of London and kick back in true Lisbon style for an hour or two. 

The best cookbooks from London restaurants and supper clubs

Rumour has it that a ‘MegaGreggs’ is coming to Leicester Square

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.