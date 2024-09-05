Oasis have just announced two extra September shows in London

Tried to get Oasis tickets at the weekend and failed miserably? Today could be your lucky day. To say sorry for the dynamic-pricing-website-crashing fiasco, Liam and Noel have announced two new dates at Wembley. Time to dust off the old Stone Island parka.

What are the extra dates for Oasis at Wembley?

Alongside five nights in London in July 2025, the bros have tacked on two extra London dates at the end of the UK tour. They’ll be doing up Wembley on September 27 and 28 2025.

Why have they added extra dates?

Oasis added extra dates due to overwhelming demand for the long-awaited reunion. But they also addressed the dynamic pricing Ticketmaster debacle that left fans forking out more than £350 for a single ticket.

In a statement, Oasis said releasing new dates that will be sold via a ballot is ‘a small step towards making amends for the situation’.

The full statement said: ‘It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

‘While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

‘All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.’

How to get tickets

To make things fairer, and to prevent website crashes, tickets for the new dates will be sold via a ‘staggered, invitation-only ballot process’.

Oasis said: ‘Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.’

The price of the tickets hasn’t been revealed yet.

