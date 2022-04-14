London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
James Acaster and Ed Gamble
Photograph: Paul Gilbey

'Off Menu' hosts James Acaster and Ed Gamble share their ultimate London meal

The comedians on their dream London dining experience

Isabelle Aron
Written by
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

We turn the tables on ‘Off Menu’ hosts James Acaster and Ed Gamble and ask them about their ultimate London meal. They share their dream starter, main, dessert and side dish from London restaurants

James Acaster

Starter
‘I’d have Kricket’s Keralan fried chicken. I didn’t expect to be so good the first time I had it. It just blew my mind how succulent it was, how delicious and flavourful the batter was. And the yellow dip it comes with tastes like liquid butter.’

Fried chicken
Photograph: Kricket

 

Main
‘We went to Sabor for Ed’s birthday and the whole suckling pig there was insane. It was so flavourful and the skin was amazingly crispy. It was so tender that they just picked up a plate from the table and used the edge of it to cut it up.’

Whole suckling pig
Photograph: Sabor

 

Side
‘I’d want Busaba’s Thai calamari. I know it’s a little chain now, but it’s one of my favourite things to eat. It’s never been bad, ever. It’s magic, really – the flavour is unique and the texture is amazing: perfectly light and crispy.’

Dessert
‘I’d have Shackfuyu’s french toast with matcha ice cream. It’s a wedge of brioche french toast that’s dusted with brown sugar – it’s crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside and the soft-serve ice cream marries really nicely with it. I’ve not seen anyone who doesn’t go nuts for it.’

French toast and ice cream
Photograph: Shackfuyu

Ed Gamble

Starter
‘The bread from Kudu in Peckham is so rich and delicious it could be the entire meal. It’s an incredible brioche-style bread which you dip into pans of melted butter (one with smoked bacon, one with shrimp). It feels so decadent.’

Main
‘Gymkhana might be my favourite London restaurant. I want to sit there all day eating everything. The muntjac biriyani is one of their crowning jewels. Warming, spicy and delicious.’

Side
‘If I had to have only one thing on this menu for the rest of my life it would be Quality Chop House’s confit potatoes. It’s everything you want from a chip, a roast potato and potato boulanger all combined in one crispy dream.’

confit potatoes
Photograph: Quality Chop House

Dessert
‘There is no better feeling than being stuffed and ordering dessert anyway. The madeleines from St John really fufil that role. They’re warm from the oven and go perfectly with whatever flavour ice cream they have. That, with a glass of whatever sweet booze I have justified to myself: gout heaven.’ 

Madeleines
Photograph: St John

James Acaster’s Guide to Quitting Social Media’ is out on Aug 18. Go to www.edgamble.co.uk to book tickets for his ‘Electric’ tour. www.offmenupodcast.co.uk

The best restaurants in London you should be booking

Is the £7 pint really here to stay?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.