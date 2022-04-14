We turn the tables on ‘Off Menu’ hosts James Acaster and Ed Gamble and ask them about their ultimate London meal. They share their dream starter, main, dessert and side dish from London restaurants

James Acaster

Starter

‘I’d have Kricket’s Keralan fried chicken. I didn’t expect to be so good the first time I had it. It just blew my mind how succulent it was, how delicious and flavourful the batter was. And the yellow dip it comes with tastes like liquid butter.’

Photograph: Kricket

Main

‘We went to Sabor for Ed’s birthday and the whole suckling pig there was insane. It was so flavourful and the skin was amazingly crispy. It was so tender that they just picked up a plate from the table and used the edge of it to cut it up.’

Photograph: Sabor

Side

‘I’d want Busaba’s Thai calamari. I know it’s a little chain now, but it’s one of my favourite things to eat. It’s never been bad, ever. It’s magic, really – the flavour is unique and the texture is amazing: perfectly light and crispy.’

Dessert

‘I’d have Shackfuyu’s french toast with matcha ice cream. It’s a wedge of brioche french toast that’s dusted with brown sugar – it’s crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside and the soft-serve ice cream marries really nicely with it. I’ve not seen anyone who doesn’t go nuts for it.’

Photograph: Shackfuyu

Ed Gamble

Starter

‘The bread from Kudu in Peckham is so rich and delicious it could be the entire meal. It’s an incredible brioche-style bread which you dip into pans of melted butter (one with smoked bacon, one with shrimp). It feels so decadent.’

Main

‘Gymkhana might be my favourite London restaurant. I want to sit there all day eating everything. The muntjac biriyani is one of their crowning jewels. Warming, spicy and delicious.’

Side

‘If I had to have only one thing on this menu for the rest of my life it would be Quality Chop House’s confit potatoes. It’s everything you want from a chip, a roast potato and potato boulanger all combined in one crispy dream.’

Photograph: Quality Chop House

Dessert

‘There is no better feeling than being stuffed and ordering dessert anyway. The madeleines from St John really fufil that role. They’re warm from the oven and go perfectly with whatever flavour ice cream they have. That, with a glass of whatever sweet booze I have justified to myself: gout heaven.’



Photograph: St John

James Acaster’s Guide to Quitting Social Media’ is out on Aug 18. Go to www.edgamble.co.uk to book tickets for his ‘Electric’ tour. www.offmenupodcast.co.uk

