In a list of 50 celebrity hoods around the world, Richmond came in at No 9

Following the bombshell earlier this year that the best place to live in London is Teddington, another post bit of west London is now clambering on to the winner’s podium. In a study by top10casinos.com, the leafy westside hood was the only UK destination to come in the Top 10 of the world’s ‘Most Instagrammable Celebrity Neighbourhoods’. The rest of the leaderboard was dominated by the US, with Miami at No 1, Hollywood at No 2 and Nashville at No 3.

Now, obviously this poses a few questions. Questions like: ‘How is Miami a neighbourhood?’ And: ‘How come South Beach, which is a neighbourhood in Miami, appears at No 6?’ According to top10casinos.com, the methodology for the ‘study’ involved compiling a global list of 50 sleb-heavy hotspots, then totting up the number of Instagram hashtags each one got.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Richmond (@myrichmond.london)

So Miami is there on the strength of residents such as ‘Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Floyd Mayweather’, while plucky Richmond slightly lamely qualifies with ‘A-listers such as Sir David Attenborough and Tom Hardy’. Moving further down the chart, other London neighbourhoods include Notting Hill (No 13), Hampstead (No 35) and – somewhat mystifyingly – East Dulwich at No 43. Tellingly, there are no inclusions from anywhere apart from the USA and London, so it’s of little use if there’s a particular Bollywood star you were hoping to stalk.

By now, the suspicion must have arisen that people aren’t necessarily Instagramming these places for their celeb-rich demographic at all. Miami has all that cool art deco architecture, Hollywood has its sign and Richmond has a herd of deer. All the other London entries on the list have shitloads of Richard Curtis-tended windowboxes. Apart from East Dulwich, where the compilers obviously got confused between ‘celebrities’ and ‘glass kitchen extensions that really bring the garden into the living space’. Gamble aware, kids.

Another half-ton: the 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world.

More nonsense: this Willy Wonka hotel room has lickable wallpaper.