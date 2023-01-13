London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New lido plans old kent road
Photograph: courtesy of AVANTON

Old Kent Road might be getting a brand new lido

And a fancy new park too

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

What do Londoners love? Outdoor swimming pools. Why? Because there's nothing better than smugly telling people cold water swimming is really good for you, actually. And we’ve got some good news for you freezing water fanatics, because south London might be getting a brand new lido.

Plans have been revealed for a massive development on a former gasholder site on the Old Kent Road. The complex could also include a fancy new park and up to 700 new homes, as well as the potential pool.

The gasholder on the site, Gasholder 13, is grade-II listed so its cool-looking metal structure will remain. The blueprint shows a swanky-looking circular park within the gasholder, with a children’s play area and plenty of greenery.

This is the latest in a long series of proposals for development on the Old Kent Road. There are also 168 homes being built at the site of the old Aldi supermarket, and plans were approved for a new student block in the area. There’s demolition taking place at Ruby Triangle and the Ledbury estate, making way for over 1,300 new homes across both locations.

The Old Kent Road is glowing up.

The best Lidos and outdoor swimming pools in London.

2023’s first newborn at London Zoo is a healthy two-toed sloth.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!