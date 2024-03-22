London
The two members of OMD performing on a dark stage
Photograph: Shutterstock

OMD at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The ‘Enola Gay’ singers will perform a landmark show at the O2 this Sunday

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark AKA OMD will play one of their biggest shows to date this weekend, taking over the O2 Arena in Greenwich. The ‘Enola Gay’ singers will be celebrating the release of their latest album ‘Bauhaus Staircase’, as well as pulling out some older bangers too. 

If you're heading to the concert, here's everything you need to know. 

When are OMD playing the O2?

OMD are playing the O2 on Sunday March 24. 

What time do doors open? 

Doors open at 6.30 pm. 

What time will OMD come on stage? 

The duo should be making an appearance at around 9 pm.

Who is the support act?

OMD will be supported by 80s chart topper Howard Jones, who will be blasting out hits like ‘What is Love?’ and ‘It Can Only Get Better’. 

What is the OMD setlist?

The band hasn't released an official setlist, but based on recent shows it's likely to look something like this:

  1. Anthropocene
  2. Messages
  3. Tesla Girls
  4. Kleptocracy
  5. History of Modern (Part I)
  6. If You Leave
  7. (Forever) Live and Die
  8. Bauhaus Staircase
  9. Souvenir
  10. Joan of Arc
  11. Joan of Arc (Maid of Orleans)
  12. The Rock Drill
  13. Veruschka
  14. Healing
  15. Don't Go
  16. So in Love
  17. Dreaming
  18. Locomotion
  19. Sailing on the Seven Seas
  20. Enola Gay
  21. Look at You Now
  22. Pandora's Box
  23. Electricity

Are there still tickets for OMD at the O2?

Last-minute chancers are in luck because there are still tickets for Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark at the O2. There are tickets online ranging from £33 to £183. 

Check out Time Out's gig guide for all the best live music in the city this month.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Laurence LLewelyn-Bowen in Greenwich is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

