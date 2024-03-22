The ‘Enola Gay’ singers will perform a landmark show at the O2 this Sunday

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark AKA OMD will play one of their biggest shows to date this weekend, taking over the O2 Arena in Greenwich. The ‘Enola Gay’ singers will be celebrating the release of their latest album ‘Bauhaus Staircase’, as well as pulling out some older bangers too.

If you're heading to the concert, here's everything you need to know.

When are OMD playing the O2?

OMD are playing the O2 on Sunday March 24.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30 pm.

What time will OMD come on stage?

The duo should be making an appearance at around 9 pm.

Who is the support act?

OMD will be supported by 80s chart topper Howard Jones, who will be blasting out hits like ‘What is Love?’ and ‘It Can Only Get Better’.

What is the OMD setlist?

The band hasn't released an official setlist, but based on recent shows it's likely to look something like this:

Anthropocene

Messages

Tesla Girls

Kleptocracy

History of Modern (Part I)

If You Leave

(Forever) Live and Die

Bauhaus Staircase

Souvenir

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc (Maid of Orleans)

The Rock Drill

Veruschka

Healing

Don't Go

So in Love

Dreaming

Locomotion

Sailing on the Seven Seas

Enola Gay

Look at You Now

Pandora's Box

Electricity

Are there still tickets for OMD at the O2?

Last-minute chancers are in luck because there are still tickets for Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark at the O2. There are tickets online ranging from £33 to £183.

Check out Time Out's gig guide for all the best live music in the city this month.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Laurence LLewelyn-Bowen in Greenwich is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.