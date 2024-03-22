[title]
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark AKA OMD will play one of their biggest shows to date this weekend, taking over the O2 Arena in Greenwich. The ‘Enola Gay’ singers will be celebrating the release of their latest album ‘Bauhaus Staircase’, as well as pulling out some older bangers too.
If you're heading to the concert, here's everything you need to know.
When are OMD playing the O2?
OMD are playing the O2 on Sunday March 24.
What time do doors open?
Doors open at 6.30 pm.
What time will OMD come on stage?
The duo should be making an appearance at around 9 pm.
Who is the support act?
OMD will be supported by 80s chart topper Howard Jones, who will be blasting out hits like ‘What is Love?’ and ‘It Can Only Get Better’.
What is the OMD setlist?
The band hasn't released an official setlist, but based on recent shows it's likely to look something like this:
- Anthropocene
- Messages
- Tesla Girls
- Kleptocracy
- History of Modern (Part I)
- If You Leave
- (Forever) Live and Die
- Bauhaus Staircase
- Souvenir
- Joan of Arc
- Joan of Arc (Maid of Orleans)
- The Rock Drill
- Veruschka
- Healing
- Don't Go
- So in Love
- Dreaming
- Locomotion
- Sailing on the Seven Seas
- Enola Gay
- Look at You Now
- Pandora's Box
- Electricity
Are there still tickets for OMD at the O2?
Last-minute chancers are in luck because there are still tickets for Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark at the O2. There are tickets online ranging from £33 to £183.
