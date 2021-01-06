One in 30 Londoners are testing positive for Covid-19

New figures have shown that one in 30 Londoners tested positive for Covid-19 between December 27 and January 2. The grim figure from the Office for National Statistics is notably higher than the one in 50 people thought to have tested positive for virus over the same period in England. The figures do not include people in hospitals or care homes.

The virus is continuing to spread in nearly all areas of the capital, according to new data released by the Mayor of London’s office. More than 87,000 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the week after Christmas Day in London, a rate of 971 cases per 100,000 people. And the seven-day Covid rate has risen above 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people in 12 boroughs in the week leading up to December 31, with Barking and Dagenham recording the highest rate in the country at 1,496.4 per 100,000 people.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London regional director for Public Health England, said in a statement: ‘London’s Covid-19 infection rates are the highest we’ve seen anywhere in the county at any point in the pandemic. The new variant of the virus which transmits more rapidly is widespread and dominant across London, so the ask is simple – it is critical we must all stay at home.’

