In London we’re not short of places to get your hands on decent Neapolitan pizza. But what about American pies? We’ve got good news for slice lovers, because Little Caesars, a beloved pizza shop hailing from Detroit, has just opened its first London outpost.

Is this a big deal? For pizza aficionados, yes. Little Caesars, which was founded in Detroit in 1959, is the third-biggest pizza chain in the US after Pizza Hut and Domino’s. And now it’s opened in Greenford, west London. With over 5,000 locations in 28 countries, we’re surprised it didn’t arrive in the Big Smoke sooner, to be honest.

The pizza chain is famous for its bargain prices, which include £5 large margherita and pepperoni pizzas, and ‘crazy puffs’ – balls of freshly baked pizza dough filled with tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni or veggies. Pizza Express’ dough balls finally have some competition.

Although it comes from Detroit, the pies aren’t in the chunky and oily Detroit style you’d find at places like Detroit Pizza London, but are your standard thin crust, circular pies.

Little Caesars first landed on Old Blighty’s shores back in the ’80s but had to close down all the UK branches in 2000. In 2022 it relaunched in Derby and Nottingham, and will soon come to the capital. The chain has plans to open up more restaurants in the UK, with another London branch set to open later this year as well as a restaurant in Liverpool.

More iconic eats in London

Here’s Time Out’s ranking of the best restos in the city right now. And these are all the best new restaurant openings in London this March.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Greenwich is out now.