If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that London’s hospitality businesses know how to pivot. And 2021 is proving to be no different, with the folks behind Quality Wines, The Quality Chop House and Clipstone announcing a new roast chicken delivery service.

Headed up by Quality Wines’ chef Nick Bramham, the new offering is called Arrosto, which, if you’ve been practising your Italian on Duolingo during the pandemic you’ll know, means ‘roast’. This isn’t like your nan’s meat-and-two-veg roast dinner, though: Bramham was inspired by Naples-style rotisserie chicken and the rest of the menu has an Italian vibe, too.

The choices includes herb-cured slow-roasted chicken, which comes as a half or whole, a veggie-friendly parmigiana, chicken-dripping roast potatoes and Puglian burrata. There’s also a selection of specials, featuring a chicken milanese sandwich, fried chicken thighs, the Arrosto piadina filled with chicken, broccoli and burrata, and the only kind of salad you probably want right now: one made with bread and chicken. For dessert: gelato and sorbet, with or without brioche.

Already salivating? Delivery launches on January 14. Follow Arrosto on Instagram for updates or check the website. If a whole chicken and a load of roast potatoes won’t soothe us during this Very Bleak Time, nothing will.

