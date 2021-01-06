LondonChange city
Photograph: Cash and Kari
Photograph: Cash and Kari

Vegan meal kits from London restaurants to get delivered this Veganuary

Meat-free DIY boxes that should be on your ’must eat’ list

By
Kate Lloyd
Hungry for plant-based tasty stuff? Us too. Luckily there’s a whole load of very good vegan meal kits available to order in London right now. Here are some of the best. 

 

1. Cash & Kari

Launched by Sri Lankan joint Hoppers during the first lockdown, online shop Cash & Kari does everything from restaurant-blend curry powders to Hoppers’ own-brew beers. The best in store, though? The meal kits. For a vegan feast, opt for the breadfruit kari set (£25 for two people), which includes jaffna mix, veg rolls, string hoppers and pol sambol alongside the kari.

2. Cinnamon Club

For a veritable DIY kit blowout, look no further than Cinnamon Clubs £100-er. Serving two people, the box features starters including spiced lentil soup and bhel papdi chaat with puffed rice and tasty chutney, with grilled aubergine and sesame tamarind crumble and chargrilled cauliflower with spinach nutmeg sauce for mains. Then there’s a delicious dessert of coconut kheer, chargrilled pineapple and quinoa crumble. This is Friday-night food fun at its best.

3. Dirty Vegan

Not dirty in a ‘low hygiene score’ way, dirty in a ‘ooo naughty food that’s bad for you but tastes sooo goood’ way. Dirty Boness vegan offshoot has come up with an Ultimate Vegan Kit for two (£42) that contains everything you need to serve up sloppy NYC-style burgs: Beyond Meat patties, buns, vegan American cheese, pickles, relishes, onions and fries. Plus vegan bake-at-home cookies from Vida Bakery and some CBD bevs to top it all off. 

Photograph: Dirty Vegan
Photograph: Dirty Vegan

4. Jikoni

All of the restaurant boxes in Jikonis Comfort and Joy series are vegan or veggie. The content of the kits changes twice a week, but you can expect dishes like crispy aubergine in Sichuan caramel, sticky garlic rice, silken tofu with black vinegar dressing and charred pak choi. Each box serves one and costs £22 to buy individually, or you can subscribe and get delicious veg meals delivered every week. 

5. Club Mexicana

The pub pop-up that’s famous for those tofish tacos that turned half of London vegan in 2017 has innovated yet again with a new series of vegan taco restaurant kits. The Megabox (£45) contains vegan takes on ground spiced beef, barbecue short ribs and al pastor shawarma. Plus, there’s charred pineapple, salsas, sauces, herbs, pickles and seasoning. It serves six and you can upgrade with a Margarita add-on, which seems sensible after the year we’ve all had.

Photograph: Club Mexicana
Photograph: Club Mexicana

6. The Vurger Co

It costs £18.95 to nab one of this vegan burger specialists DIY kits. The boxes provide everything you need to make two of the restaurants bestseller: the New York Melt. Expect Beyond Burger patties, vegan brioche buns, gherkins, tomatoes, vegan cheese slices, a bottle of burger sauce and skin-on fries, ready for the oven. 

7. Dishoom

Anyone who’s eaten a Dishoom breakfast naan will tell you that they rank pretty damn high in terms of Londons best morning meals. The vegan one – chunky fermented mushroom sausage with vegan cream cheese, chilli jam and coriander wrapped in chewy bread – is now available in kit form (£16 for two people). You even get to make your own naans from balls of dough. You get DIY chai too. Very good stuff. 

Photograph: Dishoom
Photograph: Dishoom

8. Rosa’s Thai Cafe

Warm yourself up with a tofu green curry from this stalwart mini chain. Currently £32.50, and serving four people, the kit comes with everything you need to turn fresh and fiery curry paste into a soothing restaurant-standard dinner. Think: coconut milk, fried tofu, rice, chillies, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil, bamboo shoots and some aubergine. And you can watch video tutorials online so you don’t fuck anything up. 

