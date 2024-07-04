One of London’s biggest penthouses is now on the market

Oh, how the other half live. While most of us in London are fighting for our lives just to get a bog standard room in a grotty house share, there are others who are living the high life (literally), swanning about in penthouses with skyline views, private pools and maybe even their own tennis courts. Now, one of London’s most expensive penthouses has hit the market. And it’s going for a stonking £40 million.

A 4,462 square foot, five-bedroom penthouse in Queensway is now up for sale, making it London’s biggest top floor apartment to date. Someone alert the cast of Buying London, stat. The penthouse in question is inside the Whiteley, a £1.2 billion redevelopment of the historic Whiteleys department store in west London.

Designed by architecture studio Foster + Partners, curved glass walls in the swanky apartment provide 360-degree views over the city. These walls open up onto a private roof terrace, which connects to the open-plan living area.

Even more luxurious, is that the resident of this penthouse will have access to all the amenities of the Six Senses hotel, which adjoins the Whiteley building. This includes a swimming pool, spa, library, children’s play room and even a Padel court. And if that’s not enough, dog-walking, childcare, an on-call sommelier, limousine rental services and even grocery stocking will all be just a phone call away. You’ll never have to lift a finger.

The penthouse is being sold by Savills estate agents, and if it goes for £40 million it could break records as one of London’s most spenny properties.

Here’s a peek inside the ultra bougie digs.

Photograph: Savills

Photograph: Savills

Photograph: Savills

