London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A still from Buying London Netflix TV show
Image: Netflix / Super Prime Group

Buying London: the cast and houses featured on Netflix’s new series

London’s answer to ‘Selling Sunset’ if finally here

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Velvet drapings. Check. Gold mouldings. Check. In-home spas. Check. Gawping at the gobsmacking homes of the mega rich never gets old. And now there’s a new Netflix show to fulfil our nosiest needs, showing off ultra high-end property market in the Big Smoke.

Yep, we’re talking about Buying London, Britain’s answer to Selling Sunset. The property show packed with gossiping, glamour and very expensive houses has finally arrived on the UK’s shores, and we’re here to give you the lowdown. 

Who is the cast of Buying London?

Buying London is based all around the staff at luxury estate agents DDRE Global. At the helm of the London office is Daniel Daggers. He’s joined on screen by estate agents Rasa Bagdonaviciute, Reme Nicole, Oli Hamilton, Rosi Walden, Olivia Wayne and Juliana Ardenius.

Which London houses are featured in the show?

You’ll have to watch to find out exactly all about the houses the estate agents are flogging, but the homes are in some of London’s exclusive neighourhoods: think Mayfair, Knightsbridge and Holland Park. 

How many episodes are there of Buying London?

Netflix has dropped seven episodes of the property show, and you can stream them all online now.

Hungry for more jaw-dropping houses? Did you see that the megamansion where Cara Delevingne grew up is now on the market for £23.5 million. And Britain’s most expensive flat is also up for sale. It’s in Hyde Park and only £200 million.

Did you see that Salt Bae is now selling his £680 steaks online?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.