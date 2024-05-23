Buying London: the cast and houses featured on Netflix’s new series

Velvet drapings. Check. Gold mouldings. Check. In-home spas. Check. Gawping at the gobsmacking homes of the mega rich never gets old. And now there’s a new Netflix show to fulfil our nosiest needs, showing off ultra high-end property market in the Big Smoke.

Yep, we’re talking about Buying London, Britain’s answer to Selling Sunset. The property show packed with gossiping, glamour and very expensive houses has finally arrived on the UK’s shores, and we’re here to give you the lowdown.

Who is the cast of Buying London?

Buying London is based all around the staff at luxury estate agents DDRE Global. At the helm of the London office is Daniel Daggers. He’s joined on screen by estate agents Rasa Bagdonaviciute, Reme Nicole, Oli Hamilton, Rosi Walden, Olivia Wayne and Juliana Ardenius.

Which London houses are featured in the show?

You’ll have to watch to find out exactly all about the houses the estate agents are flogging, but the homes are in some of London’s exclusive neighourhoods: think Mayfair, Knightsbridge and Holland Park.

How many episodes are there of Buying London?

Netflix has dropped seven episodes of the property show, and you can stream them all online now.

