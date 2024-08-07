One of London’s major galleries is getting a ‘centre for British art’

The Courtauld, one of London’s best and most beloved art institutions, has just received a huge donation to support the establishment of a new art centre. The $12 million (£9.4m) donation comes from The Manton Foundation, founded by ultra-philanthropic British art collectors Sir Edwin Manton and Florence Lady Manton. Sir Manton, who died in 2005, donated more money to the Tate than anyone other than the gallery’s founder, and his foundation has continued his sterling work.

The donation makes sense because the Courtauld isn’t just an art gallery, it’s also a university that focuses entirely on art history, curation and conservation. The Manton Foundation will initially be located at the university’s King’s Cross campus before moving into new digs at Somerset House next to the Courtauld Gallery itself.

The aim of the Manton Centre is to push the study of British art history, aiming to ‘serve as an intellectual hub for art historians, curators, critics, artists and students nationally and internationally, providing a platform for sharing world-leading research and for teaching the next generation of British art specialists.’

The Courtauld produces some of the best art graduates around, prime among them being Time Out’s art editor. Me. The Manton Centre will ensure a steady flow of sneery, highfalutin, clever clog art critics for years to come.

The Courtauld's permanent collection is amazing, but its temporary exhibitions are pretty good too – like the latest, Roger Mayne: ‘Youth’.

