There’s no area in London quite like Canary Wharf. The city’s financial district is famed for its towering skyscrapers and constant scurry of suits but, in recent years, it’s started to build a reputation as the capital’s cultural underdog, with trendy boozers and fine-dining restaurants.

And now it’s been revealed that one of Canary Wharf’s glassy towers will be getting a spectacular makeover. Canary Wharf Group announced plans to transform the current HSBC building, with plans for 1.1m square feet of workspace, as well as entertainment and cultural attractions throughout the building.

The plans have been put forward by owners of the building, Qatar Investment Authority, and the Canary Wharf Group. It’s estimated that the project could cost anywhere between £400m and £800m. The project is being led by architects Kohn Pedersen Fox.

Designs for the building show terraced gardens throughout, while the remodel would also feature a new public walkway from the Lizzy line over to the Canada Square park and a public viewing gallery at the top of the building that will no doubt rival some of London’s best views. Here’s what that viewing deck may look like.

Photograph: Kiasm

If approved, work on the building would begin in 2027, after HSBC’s spot (and lease) in the skyline is up.

