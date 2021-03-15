LondonChange city
Royal Opera House
Photograph: Sim Canetty-Clarke

Opera buffs, rejoice! Live shows are coming back to the Royal Opera House in May

Singing and ballet right there, in front of your eyes

By
Chris Waywell
It’s the news that fans of £10 programmes, interval-wine preorders and tiny binoculars have been longing to hear: live opera and dance will be back at London’s epic Royal Opera House in Covent Garden from May 17.

The new productions will run concurrently with the ROH’s very popular #OurHouseToYourHouse streaming initiative, which has seen ROH versions of much-loved classics including ‘Peter and the Wolf’, Mozart’s classic opera ‘Così fan tutte’ and Shakespearian ballet ‘The Winter’s Tale’ streamed for free during lockdown.

Full details of the new programme, including ticket booking dates, will be released on April 13, but confirmed productions include another Mozart opera, ‘La Clemenza di Tito’ (always a banker old Wolfie), plus ballet highlights including Christopher Wheeldon’s shimmering ‘Within the Golden Hour’ and two works by Crystal Pite. The ROH has also announced the reopening of the world’s first opera set in hyperreality: ‘Current, Rising’, a collab with Figment Productions and Royal Holloway, University of London. If you haven't been to hyperreality, it's like normal reality but faster.

‘Within the Golden Hour’
‘Within the Golden Hour’. Photograph: Tristram Kenton

Fans of angular socialist polemic should also be sure to tune in on April 9 for a live stream of the ROH’s first fully staged production since the start of the pandemic: a brand-new double bill of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ and ‘Mahagonny Songspiel’.

So, a suitably broad range of things to check out when we can all go and see live things happening on stage once more. Can’t wait. Let me just sort out some equity release, then I’ll have a large pinot in a plastic cup, please.

Full details of the Royal Opera House’s 2021 season will be released on April 13. Check their website for updates.

The Barbican has announced a great programme for 2021.

Not into culture, hmm? Here are some beer gardens.

