Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman triumphs and ‘Green Book‘ wins Best Picture

The 91th Annual Academy Awards are officially history, with one bona fide upset (so sorry, Glenn Close) and many other predictable results. We'll have some analysis in the coming hours, but first, here's a complete list of winners:

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

WINNER: Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

WINNER: Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Documentary

WINNER: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short

"Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

WINNER: “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

WINNER: Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

WINNER: Vice

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

WINNER: BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

WINNER: Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Original Song

‘All the Stars,’ ’Black Panther‘

‘I’ll Fight,’ ‘RBG’

‘The Place Where Lost Things Go,’ ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

WINNER: ‘Shallow,’ ‘A Star is Born’

‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,’ ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

Best Costume Design

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

WINNER: ‘Black Panther’

‘The Favourite’

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

‘Mary Queen of Scots’

Best Editing

‘BlackKkKlansman’

WINNER: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘The Favourite’

‘Green Book’

‘Vice’

Best Original Score

WINNER: ‘Black Panther’

‘BlackKkKlansman’

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

‘Isle of Dogs’

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Best Animated Short

‘Animal Behavior”

WINNER: ‘Bao’

‘Late Afternoon’

‘One Small Step’

‘Weekends’

Best Live Action Short

‘Detainment’

‘Fauve’

‘Marguerite’

‘Mother’

WINNER: ‘Skin’

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

WINNER: First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Production Design

WINNER: Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma