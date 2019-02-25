Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman triumphs and ‘Green Book‘ wins Best Picture

The 91th Annual Academy Awards are officially history, with one bona fide upset (so sorry, Glenn Close) and many other predictable results. We'll have some analysis in the coming hours, but first, here's a complete list of winners:
Best Picture
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
WINNER: Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
WINNER: Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Documentary
WINNER: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short
"Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
WINNER: “Period. End of Sentence.”
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
WINNER: Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
WINNER: Vice
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
WINNER: BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
WINNER: Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Original Song
‘All the Stars,’ ’Black Panther‘
‘I’ll Fight,’ ‘RBG’
‘The Place Where Lost Things Go,’ ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
WINNER: ‘Shallow,’ ‘A Star is Born’
‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,’ ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’
Best Costume Design
‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’
WINNER: ‘Black Panther’
‘The Favourite’
‘Mary Poppins Returns’
‘Mary Queen of Scots’
Best Editing
‘BlackKkKlansman’
WINNER: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
‘The Favourite’
‘Green Book’
‘Vice’
Best Original Score
WINNER: ‘Black Panther’
‘BlackKkKlansman’
‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
‘Isle of Dogs’
‘Mary Poppins Returns’
Best Animated Short
‘Animal Behavior”
WINNER: ‘Bao’
‘Late Afternoon’
‘One Small Step’
‘Weekends’
Best Live Action Short
‘Detainment’
‘Fauve’
‘Marguerite’
‘Mother’
WINNER: ‘Skin’
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
WINNER: First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Production Design
WINNER: Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma