Outdoor cinema is coming to Camden Market this month

You might have been to Camden for a walk along the lock or a wander through the market but you probably haven’t checked out a film premiere in among its bustling byways. But thanks to a newly announced outdoor cinema season, you can do just that this month.Curzon has UK premieres for three films lined up, including Francois Ozon’s latest, ‘Summer of 85’, at Camden Market ’s North Yard from September 16-30.

Also screening are 'Being a Human Person', a doc celebrating the life and work of Swede's don of the deadpan, Roy Andersson, and Sébastien Lifshitz's 'Little Girl'. There's also a rare chance to catch 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho's early, blackly funny 'Barking Dogs Never Bite' and his epic, leftfield crime procedural 'Memories of Murder'.

As you'd expect, the range of snacks and drinks on offer is fairly epic. Pick from Indian Alley, Rudy’s Dirty Vegan Diner, The Camden Grocer and others.

Tickets cost £15 and will be available from the official Curzon x Camden Outdoor Cinema site on Wednesday, September 2.