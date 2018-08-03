Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

‘How does she know my cat gets migraines?’

‘I’m gonna go see the sales, ’cos I’m a Shoreditch bitch and I deserve it.’

‘Did you know you can donate to the death penalty?’

‘Hamza! Where is your adult?’

‘…although if Beyoncé wanted to piss on me, I’d probably let her.’

‘I honestly can’t remember the last time I tied a shoelace.’

‘Give Trump enough money and he’d kill his nan.’

‘They have been trying for years. And by years, I mean months.’

‘Not everyone can say they’ve drawn a cock on a coffin!’

‘My whole thing for this year is the year of the legends. You know, like Vikings.’

‘‘What can I wear that isn’t clothes?’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

