Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘I’d rather have a Chinese takeaway than a shag.’

‘Fuck it. I like having sex. I don’t want to go bowling.’

‘I’m the heir to a carpet dynasty.’

‘I would not pay £25 to eat pheasant.’

‘Gene Kelly is a fucking great dancer. He’s better than Fred Astaire.’

‘Streatham: where Gucci came to die.’

‘The bar was groaning under the weight of gammon.’

‘Ball sacks are getting a lot of airtime today.’

‘Humans are just inherently disappointing.’

‘Stop fat-shaming Santa.’

‘It’s true that he’s a psycho, but that’s what I like about him.’

‘I feel like egg-peeling at work is a faux pas.’



