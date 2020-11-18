LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Oxford Circus makeover
Photograph: @CianOMahony

Oxford Circus tube station has a new look – and we’re kind of into it

X marks the spot

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Every so often the nice folk at TfL do something weird to the tube network to help generate buzz for a new film or TV show. Remember promotional classics such as Picardilly Circus and Webminster? Generally what happens is that a station gets a very temporary name change, lots of people take photos, someone at an ad agency pops a champagne cork and then the world goes back to normal.

We caught a glimpse of this latest tube-station-as-marketing-tool stunt and do you know what? We actually... quite liked it! We quite liked it and then we realised it was an advert for the new ‘Played Station video game console device’ and felt a bit like we’d been had. But that’s the truth, reader. We saw these signs at Oxford Circus and thought they looked pleasantly, tastefully sci-fi. Especially the X one! Ooh, mama!

The moral of the story: it’s possible to do these things well. Congratulations unnamed marketing executive. Next week: Big Ben to be decorated as a giant Xbox.

Heading to central London to see it? Check this handy map of public loos open in Lockdown 2.

And check out the Christmas lights while you’re at it. Here’s our guide.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.