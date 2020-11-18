Every so often the nice folk at TfL do something weird to the tube network to help generate buzz for a new film or TV show. Remember promotional classics such as Picardilly Circus and Webminster? Generally what happens is that a station gets a very temporary name change, lots of people take photos, someone at an ad agency pops a champagne cork and then the world goes back to normal.

We caught a glimpse of this latest tube-station-as-marketing-tool stunt and do you know what? We actually... quite liked it! We quite liked it and then we realised it was an advert for the new ‘Played Station video game console device’ and felt a bit like we’d been had. But that’s the truth, reader. We saw these signs at Oxford Circus and thought they looked pleasantly, tastefully sci-fi. Especially the X one! Ooh, mama!

I took this earlier pic.twitter.com/OxfoshyI7U — Enric Botella (@enricbotella) November 18, 2020

The moral of the story: it’s possible to do these things well. Congratulations unnamed marketing executive. Next week: Big Ben to be decorated as a giant Xbox.

