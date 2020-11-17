LondonChange city
This map shows all of the UK’s loos open in lockdown 2

Don’t pretend you weren’t desperate for this

By Time Out London editors
When we were eventually allowed outside again after Lockdown 1, there was nothing that could hold us back – and our poor old parks were testament to that fact. While green spaces were open and people were free to move, many of the country’s public toilets remained closed. But don’t worry if you were caught short then, because Lockdown 2 is a different beast, especially for small-bladdered Brits.

Some very helpful types set up Lockdown Loo earlier this year, so that people across the UK could pin the location of open toilets that they found onto a map. The creators of Lockdown Loo have managed to keep that map up to date for Lockdown 2, and are now asking people to continue to plot their activity, as it were.

There are currently more than 100 toilets in London marked on the Lockdown Loo 2.0 map – with an open or closed status according to the latest rules – and the website is calling on people who find toilets outside the area of the current map to submit their locations to the site. This will help it make the map even more detailed and useful.

In the meantime, the map means you can now head out and about in the city knowing that you can find a toilet if you need one – no racing to find a ‘quiet bush’ in central London, power-walking up the canal home or simply pissing yourself if necessary! 

Bursting to see it? Find the map here.

