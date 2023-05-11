P Franco rises from the ashes and will reopen in June

We're still wiping away the tears from news that much-loved Clapton wine bar and kitchen residency spot P Franco was closing, so to hear plans of its reopening are extremely welcome, tbh. No longer will we waste loo roll by weeping into it while wondering where we can pretend to be posh while sipping a chilled red before staggering off for sloppy pints at The Chesham Arms.

In a month they have managed to raise a hefty £19,625, which is enough to get the show back on the road, with the cash going to new equipment, re-stocking, set up fees, rent and maintenance work.

Writing on Instagram, the owners said they plan to open in mid-June – all they need now is for their license application to be approved. ‘Can't emphasise enough how much the financial support through the crowdfunder has made this possible. Without it there is no way I would have been able to risk reopening, so I hope that over the years to come I'm able to repay my gratitude with more memorable evenings, conversations and events.’

P Franco opened in 2014, and was followed by sister restaurant Bright in London Fields in 2018. Both closed overnight in March of this year. No specific reason was given for the closures, with the team writing: ‘There are many complex ins-and-outs that have resulted in the position that we’re in, we don’t feel this is the forum or time to go through those things in detail.’

