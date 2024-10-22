Break out the marmalade and put on your best duffle coat: Paddington Bear is the guest editor of our one-off half-term guide, which has hit the streets today.

Why, you might ask? On November 8, Paddington in Peru will arrive in cinemas. The third instalment in the Paddington trilogy will see the polite little bear journey back to Peru to find his missing Aunt Lucy.

To celebrate this upcoming release, we’ve teamed up with StudioCanal to create a printed half-term guide for families in London – curated by Paddington himself. Inside the magazine, you’ll find spooky Halloween fun, adventurous kids’ activities, exclusive intel on Paddington in Peru, and the lowdown on more Paddington-themed activities happening in the capital, including a Paddington statue trail which has popped up across the UK.

Where to get your copy of our half-term guide

Wednesday, October 23

London Bridge station, 3-6pm

Liverpool Street station, 3-6pm

Thursday, October 24

Farringdon station, 3-6pm

King’s Cross station, 3-6pm

Paddington station, 3-6pm

Kew Gardens Halloween trail, 5.30-9.30pm

Saturday, October 26

London Southbank, 11.30am-3.30pm

Sunday, October 27

Science Museum and Natural History Museum, 11.30am-3.30pm

You’ll also find copies in major London hotels and corporate offices.

Get excited for November 8 with 5 things we learned from the Paddington in Peru trailer.

Here’s an exclusive first look at one of Paddington in Peru’s best-loved characters.

5 reasons why Paddington’s new director is the perfect pick.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.